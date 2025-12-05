A Nigerian lady who stayed with Aunty Esther at the hospital has shared an emotional post speaking about her experience

In her trending post, she disclosed how she had a misunderstanding at the hospital after Aunty Esther's husband made an unexpected suggestion

Speaking further, she also made it clear that she only wanted to help with pure heart, and not for any financial compensation

A Nigerian lady who had been supporting Aunty Esther during her stay in hospital recounted the worrying occurrences that happened while she tried to assist with the patient’s care.

In a detailed account, she explained the pain, confusion and emotional trauma that she experienced over several days.

Lady who stayed with Aunty Esther speaks

Identified by the X handle @auntymuse, she clarified that the purpose of her narration was to correct various claims that had circulated about her involvement.

She maintained that she did not act for financial gain and only stepped in because she wished to help.

According to her, she stayed in the hospital overnight on a Monday and received updates from the medical team the following day. They informed her that the patient urgently required blood.

She reminded them that Aunty Esther was a member of Jehovah's Witness that rejected transfusions and that a formal document indicating her refusal had already been submitted.

She asked for alternatives and was told that the team had begun injections intended to elevate her blood count.

When she discussed the matter with the patient, the patient opted for the injections and maintained her refusal of blood, a stance also supported by her husband and visiting church elders.

The lady stated stated that the injections had already been administered since the previous day and were expected to continue for an extended period.

She also learnt that chemotherapy could not proceed until the patient's blood level rose, as treatment at the current level would normally require a transfusion.

A misunderstanding later happened when the patient's husband suggested an additional drug to boost her blood count.

She insisted that nothing outside the hospital's plan should be used, until a doctor intervened and explained that the drug he had mentioned was essentially the same as the hospital’s injection, only in a different form.

By midweek she felt completely worn out, balancing her own health issues and daily travel while staying with the patient for long hours. She eventually asked the patient to invite a relative to take over.

She said the patient became upset with her at different points, yet she continued assisting, including contributing her own money for meals and transport.

Muse emphasised that she never hid information from the team managing the case.

She expressed concern that donors would question expenses if full details were not disclosed, particularly regarding the injections.

After discussions with those coordinating the fundraising, it was agreed that the patient needed to put out an update herself.

The patient initially hesitated but eventually did so, although she adjusted parts of the message.

Part of her tweet read:

"I’ve seen several tweets from different people saying things about me that are not true. It’s important that I address and correct these narratives. Please bear with me, as this will be a long thread. Here is my side of the story. I will skip other details and go straight to the blood update.

"On Tuesday, I was notified, the screenshot is attached below. Although I have already informed the hospital that's even if I am around I will like updates to me via text for proper record-keeping. On Monday, I slept overnight at the hospital with Aunty Esther. When I received an update, I immediately went to meet the team for clarification. They informed me that she needed blood and explained the urgency. However, I reminded them that she is a witness, and her PDA was submitted last week at the hospital in Victoria Island by her sister.

"Since it was her decision, The patient is the one who must make that decision, not me. I asked if there were other options, and they mentioned injections. I told them I would explain everything to Aunty Esther. When I spoke to her on Tuesday, she chose the injections and said No to blood. This was also her husband’s decision, as the elders from her church also visited the hospital."

Reactions as lady shares experience with Aunty Esther

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Isaac said:

"Thank you for speaking up and clearing the air. You went above and beyond, and it’s painful to see how it ended. You deserve every kobo of that 500k and way more peace. God bless you sis."

Dark cookies said:

"Your patience and commitment to the truth are admirable. You’ve done everything you could, Aunty. I regret donating that money although, I honestly wish her the very best moving forward."

IshowLeck reacted:

"Whoever said you collected money or use the situation to gather benefits for yourself is very insane, and possible not aware of how you treat people on this platform. God bless you for all you’ve done. Stay blessed Muse."

