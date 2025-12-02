A young Nigerian lady has shared a video on TikTok narrating her experience with 2Baba Idibia's second wife, Natasha

In a trending video, she dragged the new wife mercilessly as she recounted what the lady allegedly did to her at a club

In her lengthy video, she also criticised the lady for 'stealing' a man who had already had children with his former wife, Annie

A Nigerian lady recently recounted a disturbing encounter with Natasha, the second wife of veteran musician 2Baba Idibia.

She narrated an incident that took place at a club, describing the behaviour of Natasha as hostile and unwelcoming.

Lady shares experience with 2Baba at club

In a now-viral video, the lady expressed her disappointment with the new wife's attitude, as she detailed what allegedly happened.

The clip, shared by X user @general_somto, quickly gained attention online with netizens dropping their various opinions.

As the video began, the lady first criticised Natasha for entering a marriage with a man who already had children and a longstanding relationship with his former spouse, Annie.

She recalled how she and her friends approached 2Baba's table in the club in order to greet him, recognising him as a musical icon.

According to her, Natasha responded by giving her a hostile look, which the lady interpreted as a sign of jealousy and insecurity.

She believed that Natasha's reaction stemmed from the circumstances surrounding her marriage to 2Baba.

In her narration, the lady emphasised that she did not intend to cause any conflict, insisting that her action was only a friendly gesture towards the musician.

She expressed frustration at Natasha’s behaviour, describing it as wrongful, given that 2Baba's celebrity status naturally attracted attention from fans, both males and females.

She dragged Natasha mercilessly, claiming that Natasha had quickly shown signs of insecurity less than a year after marrying 2Baba.

She criticised the second wife for allegedly struggling to accept that her husband had a life and social connections prior to their union.

In her words:

"You stole someone's husband (2Baba). He had his beautiful family. He had his shortcomings and flaws but his wife loved him since when she was a teenager. He made a song for her that trended worldwide. Out of nowhere you (Natasha) came and you stole this man and married him by force.

"Now you don't even understand that this person you married is a famous person and people will come to greet him. You should understand that and be cool, be calm. Carry yourself with grace. But you're scared that what you did to another woman, another woman will do it to you.

"So I went to a club and I saw him (2Baba). He's a celebrity I know since I was small and an OG (legend) to me. So me and my friends went to a club and saw him. So my friend that knows him tried to introduce us to him. We went to the table to greet him and that was how Natasha just brought her eyeglasses down and started looking at me with bad eyes.

"If you look at me with bad eyes I will look back at you. Cause I don't care about you. Nobody cares about you, especially when you're a homewrecker. It has not even reached one year since you married him and you're already scared. Since you both got married, he hasn't gone out on his own because you know if he does, his eyes might open."

Reactions as lady criticises 2Baba's new wife Natasha

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

Phil said:

"2baba wasn’t forced out of Annie’s life. He chose a different path, and now that path is serving him tough lessons. The homewrecker narrative needs to be dropped because it removes accountability from the man who walked out on his own two feet. Nobody jazzed 2Baba."

Mao Xing said:

"The only mistake he made was marrying again, then no dey marry two times and e go well unless your former spouse die, but you see this divorce to go and remarry? Problem must follow you I swear, he would have never even think about marriage again since it’s peace he said he wants."

House of Ary said:

"When you use the word stole, you make it seem like 2face is an item without sense. The man signed up for this. He’s a full fleshed grown asss man who chose this path for himself."

Jaspee said:

"Lmao, imagine thinking a whole adult can be stolen. Niggga enabled and is the sole cause of whatever is happening to him. I guess having multiple women can’t fill the void of discipline."

Michael Kingsley added:

'Nigerians just use "frying pan to fire" anyhow. How was he in frying pan in that marriage? He simply created the fire that is now burning him. Men should learn sexual disciples. When you're married, stop frolickingg. Some side chicks are principalities. Dey your lane."

See the post below:

