A Nigerian lady has reacted on the X app after a popular influencer Aunty Esther refused blood transfusion

The popular influencer Aunty Esther had refused a blood transfusion because of her religious faith as a Jehovah's witness

Mixed reactions trailed the post on the X app as some people supported Aunty Esther while others criticised her decision

Netizens have been sharing their opinions on the X platform after a well-known influencer, Aunty Esther, declined a blood transfusion due to her religious beliefs.

The influencer, who is also a personal shopper, had been diagnosed with cancer and faced the urgent need for a transfusion.

Aunty Esther refuses to get blood transfusion because it is against her church rules. Photo credit: @jimm_wea, Aunty Esther/X.

Aunty Esther refuses blood transfusion

However, as a devoted member of the Jehovah's Witness faith, she chose to refuse the procedure, adhering strictly to the doctrines of her church.

Reacting to the situation, an X user with the handle @jimm_wea sent a message to Jehovah's witnesses, emphasising the importance of showing support for Aunty Esther.

She noted that her decision to turn down a blood transfusion caused her to pursue a more costly alternative treatment that aligned with her religious convictions.

She called on members of the Jehovah’s Witness community to offer encouragement and solidarity to their fellow believer, particularly during this critical time, and to continue the efforts of others who had expressed concern and support on the platform.

Aunty Esther trends online after refusing to get blood transfusion. Photo credit: @jimm_wea, Aunty Esther/X.

In her words:

"Dear Jehovah witness members please if this pops up on your timeline, this is the time for you all to show love to your fellow church member who has refused blood transfusion and has opted for a more expensive form of treatment due to your church rules. The people on X tried their best and we hope you continue from where we stopped. Come and be a witness to saving a life."

Reactions as Aunty Esther rejects blood transfusion

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Yomi Daniel said:

"Thank you. I'm one of jehovah's witnesses and I believe if she is an active member she and her congregation elders can reach out to HLC (Hospital Liason committee of jehovah's witnesses) and they'll take it from there, hopefully before it's too late."

BM Bigz said:

"Support is support, and everyone who contributed has already shown up in a big way. If her congregation truly believes in the path she’s chosen, this is the moment for them to carry it forward."

Blessing said:

"The 30M is still more than enough to treat her without blood transfusion. People are just trying to manipulate her and it's unfair! She's not a kid."

Blackz said:

"All of you here will NEVER know if any of her church members has donated, because these people are the most secretive people I know. Have you seen any reply from any of them since? They won't reply. They've done their things in secret, trust me."

Andrew added:

"This is funny. Do you know how many JW families that have lost their love ones due to this blood issue? It won't end on Aunty head, she's not the 1st and she won't be the last."

See the post below:

Mum of 3 refuses blood transfusion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady expressed her pain on social media after losing her cousin who was a mother of three children.

According to the lady, the woman died at the hospital after refusing blood transfusions due to religious reasons.

