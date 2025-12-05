A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking post on X recounting how she lost several family members for religious reasons

According to the lady, those who died were members of Jehovah's Witness, a church that strictly kicks against blood transfusion

Massive reactions trailed her post on the X app as social media users shared their various opinions in the comments

A Nigerian lady has gone viral on the social platform X after recounting how several members of her family lost their lives because they were not allowed to receive blood transfusions for religious reasons.

Her story sparked emotional reactions on the platform as users reacted to the unfortunate situation.

Lady who used to attend Jehovah's Witness opens up about church.

Former Jehovah's witness member breaks silence

The lady, who posted via her handle @mrszanga, explained that she had been raised in the Jehovah’s Witness faith, although she no longer followed it.

She stated that her parents and siblings still adhered to the doctrine, and this affected the way medical decisions were made within her family.

According to her, these decisions to not accept blood transfusion led to a series of heartbreaking losses over the years.

She recounted how her brother, who had sickle cell disorder, had fallen critically ill at a young age.

Her parents had however declined the life-saving transfusion he required, believing that accepting blood would compromise their religious beliefs.

The young boy did not survive, and she recalled how her family had found comfort in their belief that he remained faithful to the teachings they upheld and that they would eventually reunite with him in 'paradise'.

She went on to recount the passing of her mother's sister, who had experienced severe complications during childbirth.

Former Jehovah's Witness member recounts being disowned by her parents.

The lady stated that her relatives required urgent blood replacement but had also refused it because of the same doctrinal restrictions.

She explained that the situation deteriorated rapidly, leading to another death within the family.

Another loss she mentioned involved a cousin who underwent a major surgical procedure.

According to her, the operation required blood transfusion support, yet her cousin followed the same religious rule and declined it, resulting in her cousin's death during treatment.

According to her, cases like Aunty Esther's often ended in one of two ways: recovery or death, which they always viewed as an acceptable outcome of remaining faithful to their beliefs.

She emphasised that such outcomes had long been normalised within the circles she grew up in, no matter the emotional pain involved.

The lady had also recounted the painful experience of her parents disowning her because she wore trousers.

In her words:

"I was born a Jehovah’s Witness. (No longer is) but my parents and siblings still are. Our second son died because my parents refused him blood transfusion. (He was a sickle cell patient) and they’re hoping to see him again in “paradise” because he died “upholding his beliefs” (an 8yo boy oo)."

"My mom’s sister died during childbirth because she needed blood transfusion but was also “upholding her beliefs”. My cousin died during a major surgery that needed blood transfusions because she’s “upholding her belief” of NO BLOOD TRANSFUSION. So nothing happens in cases like Aunty Esther’s. If she pull through, glory be to Jehovah, but if she doesn’t, she died “upholding her beliefs” and she “sure has resurrection hope”.

"I remember that one of the reasons why my parents “disowned” me was for wearing trousers. Mind you, it was my work uniform oo. I wore it home one Friday after work and my father almost killed me that day and I ran away for my dear life. Ladies and gentlemen, they have now ‘upgraded’ to wearing trousers to preaching and study. One day they will also UPGRADE blood transfusion. I’ll live long enough to also witness it."

Reactions as former Jehovah's witness member breaks silence

Nigerians stormed the comments secret to react to the sad post.

Bobola said:

"I have a jw friend that had an accident but needed blood transfusion but the parent refuse but my friend didn't want to die he begged me to take him to another hospital where he was treated without his parents knowing about it, he survived and japa comot Naija and he didn't contact his parents since 2019."

Airmeka said:

"Una too d6a give me joy for this street."

TwittyTings said:

"May God bless you beyond your imagination. May his sins not be bestowed on you."

DrMel said:

"This is what religion does to you fr. It keeps you chained in a mindset, like a slave doing the bidding of your master even at your own detriment. I really need people to stand up, the world has moved past these things."

Cosmas added:

"In my undergraduate days, I had regular contact with Jehovah’s Witnesses. They came to my house weekly to preach the word of God. I knew our beliefs didn’t align, but I enjoyed their in-depth Bible analysis and how they related it to everyday life. This group was different because I made it clear that I’m Catholic and not seeking to change faiths, so we had that mutual understanding. Whenever they invited me to a program, I’d decline, and they respected my decision. Three of the ladies held master’s degrees. If you set aside some of their extreme beliefs, they were very good at enhancing your knowledge of the Bible and God’s purpose."

Nurse reacts as Aunty Esther rejects transfusion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady reacted on the X app after a popular influencer Aunty Esther refused blood transfusion.

The popular influencer Aunty Esther had refused a blood transfusion because of her religious faith as a Jehovah's witness.

