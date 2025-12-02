A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking post on the TikTok app recounting her experience in the hands of her ex-boyfriend

In a video, she disclosed how she agreed to a prayer and fasting session with her ex to pray for their genotypes to change and become compatible

Speaking further, she narrated how she later found out that the man she genuinely loved was cheating on her with another lady

A Nigerian lady went viral on social media after recounting a deeply painful experience she faced during her past relationship.

In a video, she narrated the extent of the emotional pain she endured while trying to keep a relationship that had already begun to fall apart behind her back.

Lady recounts fasting for change of genotype

Identified by the handle @premiumbabe on the TikTok platform, the lady explained that she once committed herself to an intense spiritual exercise with her former partner.

According to her, she and her partner embarked on seven days of prayer and fasting because they hoped to overcome a genotype incompatibility that affected the future of their relationship.

At the time, she felt it was a necessary sacrifice because she genuinely wanted the relationship to lead to marriage and believed it was a way to secure their chances together.

However, she soon realised that the man she was emotionally invested in was not devoted to the relationship in the way she assumed.

She discovered afterwards that he was involved with another woman during the same period she was dedicating her time and energy to the spiritual prayer and fasting.

According to her, this discovery shattered her trust and left her feeling misled, especially because she had taken the process so seriously while he had been dividing his attention between her and someone else.

She further explained that the realisation of his double life made her question many of the moments they had shared, particularly during the fasting period.

She emphasised the emotional toll it took on her, stating that she felt deceived because she thought they were working toward the same goal.

The experience, she added, forced her to confront the reality that she was fully committed to a relationship that was not genuine on his side.

In her words:

"Fooling was when I agreed to a 7 days prayer and fasting with a man that was actively cheating on me for our genotype to change so we could get married. Mind you he was in another relationship during the prayer."

Reactions as lady discovers partner's cheating habit

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

Ggg said:

"Your faith wasn’t strong enough, mine changed from SS to AA within 2 months. I couldn’t believe it, someone shout power eyin didinrin."

@Vivirolan reacted:

"Fooling was when I did 7days fasting and prayer for my first boyfriend to stop cheating on me. I feel so embarrassed saying this now."

@𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓗𝓲𝓰𝓱𝓮𝓼𝓽 reacted:

"Ah!! Ehhh!!! Ewooohh!!! Yeee!!! !!! Jesuuuu christi oluwa oba!! Chineke nnam no na eligwe come and see oo."

@Adedayo said:

"Ahhh Eyin ma tun gor yato ooo. You con still wear Corper khaki again ahhhhhhhh (in gehgeh voice)."

@Debzrealty said:

"I wanted to laugh you but immediately I remember what I did for love I close my teeth."

