More donations have continued to pour in for the Nigerian man whose wife gave birth to quadruplets

The man had lamented that he was spending much to take care of his children as he had become a father of six

Nigerians saw his lamentation after it was posted on X by his colleague and they started donating money to him

More Nigerians have joined the crowdfunding efforts to help a man whose wife gave birth to quadruplets.

The man's story went viral on social media on Wednesday, July 24 after it was posted on X.

The man has received donations from Nigerians.

The man was said to have wanted to add one more child to the two he already had.

However, it turned out that his wife welcomed quadruplets and he became a father of six.

Nigerians were touched after James of God shared the story, noting that the man was lamenting about expenses for catering for the babies.

Donations started pouring in for the man and the money has now hit over N15.6 million.

James of God issued a new update, noting that the couple had received N15.6 million so far.

James said:

"10am Update! N15,685,437. Road to 20M."

Reactions as Nigerians crowdfund for father of six

@alao_kafayat said:

"Road to 50m sef, the kind of grace I pray for, when i least expect, God's favor shall speak for me and his grace shall locate me ijn."

@Kayoflagos said:

"My own is just someone that can offer those babies scholarships & my year is made. Nothing impossible for God."

@mobayoo said:

"This is remarkable, and kudos to you. You’re a good man for the constant updates."

@OTIA_NOT_POMPOS said:

"Children that raised their parent up.....God abeg bless me with glorious kids oo make their glory pass my own abeg."

