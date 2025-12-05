A young Nigerian man got many people talking after he shared a conversation he had with Aunty Esther when he visited her

A Nigerian man who visited a popular vendor, Aunty Esther, in the hospital when she was receiving cancer treatment, shared what he told her.

He made the statement amid reports that the woman has refused the blood transfusion recommended by her doctor.

Man shares experience with Aunty Esther

His statement comes hours after an influencer, Dickson (Wizarab), withdrew his support for Aunty Esther's decision to refuse blood transfusion, a choice also backed by her husband and church.

Amid the back and forth, a Nigerian man mentioned that he recently met with Aunty Esther at the hospital.

@Buchi_Laba, in a post on X, mentioned what Aunty Esther told him.

He also mentioned what she told him about being a Jehovah’s Witness.

His statement:

"I met Aunty Esther at the hospital the first day and she explained to me that she will rather di* than do blood transfusion… That there’s a backup Jehovah’s Witness usually use."

He mentioned that Aunty Esther told him that she would rather die than undergo a blood transfusion.

As a result of what she told him, the man mentioned that he was unhappy with her statement as he doesn’t understand it.

He continued:

"I was really angry but have to respect her decision but still do not understand it. It’s crazy."

Many people who read his post spoke about it in the comment section.

Reactions as man visits Aunty Esther

@Gift_Janoy wrote:

"The thing is, Aunty Esther has made her choice and she has made peace with it, it's time everybody wish her well and move on. You can't save someone who doesn't want to. be saved."

@anasuachara stressed:

"This is totally naive. What religion has done to us can never be underestimated. Our courts should go further by not only ordering compulsory transfusion in case of an infant, to adults."

@wealth_akorede noted:

"Aside from all this pls, we learn everyday o. Can anyone pls school me esp. on the reasons this JW folks refuses blood transfusion n all sorts? I will even appreciate a Bible verse that backs it up, thanks."

@DamilareABK noted

"This is what killed one woman in my street after a successful surgery. She is also a Jehovah witness. The woman dead pain me gan."

@fibonachiking stressed:

"Will the blood save her life at this stage ?Not a 💯 guarantee, witnesses are permitted to take fractions of blood , some plasmas for treatment and they also have a committee that helps them find modern no blood treatment doctors .Modern treatment can handle cases without blood."

@AdeyemiSijuwade said:

"Naso one Aunty Pai for my Street, At the point of Death, she rejected blood transfusion.. I com dey wonder If that their church is more important than Life."

