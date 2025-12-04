A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after displaying the unexpected transformation of his appearance

In a trending post, he showed how he looked when he didn't own a car and how his appearance changed after he purchased one

Massive reactions trailed the post on the TikTok app as some people shared their similar experiences in the comments

A Nigerian man drew the attention of many netizens after showing a surprising change in his physical appearance over time.

His post, which quickly went viral on social media, displayed two contrasting images of himself that captured different stages of his life.

Man's appearance changes negatively after he acquired a car. Photo credit: @whitez100/TikTok.

Man shows how he transformed after getting car

The first photo captured a period when he did not yet own a car, while the second showed him after he had acquired one.

The unexpected change in his looks sparked reactions among viewers who found the comparison both hilarious and concerning.

He posted his transformation on TikTok through his official account identified as @whitez_100, where he displayed both photos alongside a short caption of what each represented.

The first picture showed him looking radiant, well-rested and noticeably more handsome.

His skin appeared bright and he carried an expression that gave off the feeling that he was happy and at ease.

Many who saw the photo felt it showed someone who had fewer responsibilities and more freedom in his daily routine.

The later photo, however, offered a very different impression. In that photo, his complexion looked duller and he appeared more worn out, with visible signs of fatigue.

His facial expression implied stress, and viewers noted that he seemed far more burdened than before.

He disclosed that the only major difference between the two periods of his life involved car ownership.

"When I was not a car guy. Vs me as a car guy," he said.

Many observers concluded that the responsibilities tied to maintaining a car might have taken a toll on him.

Reactions as man displays how car changed him

TikTok users reacted by sharing their own experiences, noting that owning a car often brought unexpected pressure, from constant upkeep to the financial strain of fuel and repairs.

@Austin darka said:

"Omo i still park am for workshop the man think say i go still ask am about the car again. Me wey don move on. I don break up with car."

@Ecommerce Expert in Nigeria said:

"Me wey dey do save like 200-700k monthly on my piggyvest before since I buy car I no even see 50k monthly save again. this week na sensor, next week na tire, week wey follow na streering wahala. some car owner are going through a lot low-key."

@laugh_mario said:

"I buy car I no see money to use dey chop again, people begin dey complain say I don slim down finish na rush I use go sell the car."

@young Danny said:

"I just sold mine too much unnecessary expenses I don tire. Once you have a car people will assume say you get money nobody go gree help you out again."

@Liz said:

"Real matters oo at times when car issues go come ehen you go think about all through the night like when my Car developed Gear Box issues I bought two Gear Boxes same week and it didn’t work out not knowing it is a coding issue just a problem of 40k I spent over 1.8 but I have fix it now I am free."

@UFIT reacted:

"One good advice is never ever try to work everything in order at same time do some important things then be managing it and fixing other things if not mechanics go open office for your head u fit comot 1m say u wan put everything in other make u go house frustrated and unsatisfied."

@afriqsamba reacted:

"I bought a car 3m spent 4m to fixed got tired sold it for 1.8m same night on the way gearbox broken lol it's called transfer of problem."

@ikachase added:

"Omo to own a car no easy ooo, i pity many young boys hustling very hard to buy car, maintenance fee and fuel dont forget police go collect from u also."

Man laments over cost of fueling car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man got frustrated as he had to pay over N50,000 to fill his car tank following the removal of fuel subsidy.

The man screamed and said that he would eventually sell off his car as he could not keep up with the high price.

