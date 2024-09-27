Nigerian Man Bags Masters Degree In UK University, Shares Beautiful Photos
- A Nigerian man is full of joy as he bags a Master's degree from the Royal Agricultural University in the United Kingdom
- He shared beautiful pictures from the graduation on his Facebook page and shared his inspiring story
- Many took to the comment section to congratulate him and wish him success in his future endeavours
A Nigerian man, Kenneth Obayuwana, has bagged a Master's Degree in the United Kingdom.
The young man secured a Master's in Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security from the Royal Agricultural University in the UK.
He announced his new achievement in a post on his Facebook page.
Nigerian man appreciates family and friends
The young man shared pictures from the graduation ceremony and his inspiring story about his journey to the university.
The recent graduate also appreciated his family and friends for their support.
He wrote:
“It’s been 2 years in the making, and today I’m overjoyed to finally announce that I’ve successfully graduated with a Masters in Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security from Royal Agricultural University in the UK!”
See the post here.
Reactions as man bags Master's degree
Many people congratulated the young man in the comment section.
Bisola Mariam said:
"You did this thing!!!! Congratulations great man."
Ogbeide Asemota said:
"Congratulations my brother more heights and more wins in Jesus name Amen."
Obarisiagbon Kenneth Osas said:
"Congratulations Kenneth. We are all proud of you. Warm up to PhD."
Aritetsoma Joy Opuro said:
"Congratulations Boss. No wonder you have been scarce. More Wins to you sir"
Mercy Okeke said:
"Big congratulations KEN. So happy for you."
Stella Owala said:
"Well done, Kenneth. And congratulations to you."
Padebi Ojomo said:
"Congratulations. You for tell me make I come with 2 wrapper na."
Leon Igbinigie said:
"Congratulations bro. I know this is just the beginning."
Aganmwonyi Ehi Gentledegree said:
"Big congratulations my brother am super proud of you bro."
