A man shared the story of how he promised his wife that he was going to buy her a house and a parcel of land

The man has shared photos on TikTok indicating that he has been able to fulfill the promise he made many years ago

A lot of people who saw the post were inspired and prayed that they too would one day afford their own houses

A young man is overjoyed after he successfully fulfilled the promise he made to his wife many years ago.

According to the man, when they were younger, he had promised his wife that he would buy her a house.

The man had promised to buy his wife a house and land. Photo credit: TikTok/@malikandtamia.

The man, identified as @malikandtamia, said he had also promised to buy a parcel of land for his wife.

Now, he is happy that he has fulfilled the huge promise as he shared image of the house and land he bought.

He captioned the photo:

"When we were 17 I promised my wife I would buy her a big White House with land."

He said the house he bought for the family sits on a four acres of land.

A lot of social media users who saw the post congratulated the man and his wife for the huge achievement.

The man joyfully showed the large house and land he bought. Photo credit: TikTok/@malikandtamia.

Reactions as man buys big house

@IVY MARIAN said:

"Nah only for aboard dream Dey come to pass."

@Veeaaries said:

"A man who keeps his promise and honors them is truly exceptional. God bless this beautiful family."

@Bella said:

"Why are you guys not talking about how he changed from dreads."

@Bella said:

"Beautiful home, land, and family! Wishing y’all the best."

@ORNI said:

"Imagine when they’re 24 and 25 it’ll be more."

@becky1maombi said:

"I Claim this blessing of buying a new house for myself in Jesus Mighty name,Amen."

.@shamirr said:

"You wife is so pretty. Moore love from Uganda."

@cindy said:

"This is not your sign, take your time not all fingers are the same."

@Jess said:

"What a huge blessing!! Congratulations."

@THE WEEKEND said:

"Me at 33 fighting with my mom because she want grandkids. I didn’t promise her anything like kids only house and car I did that part."

@r0zeypOzey said:

"This is such a beautiful picture God bless you and many more blessings."

@shsnsbsb said:

"Do yalll see her cross thou. This is so inspirational."

@keepgettingbanned4 said:

"Congratulations young man. Keep being great for you and your family."

@Dessi said:

"Omg goose creek high? That’s my school too!! Congratulations y'all!! Blessed."

@Darrius said:

"I’m thinking about the White House in Washington DC, not an actual White House."

@BackUpX said:

"This but I want to accomplish it myself w/o the kids 😭 cuz look love my tho."

