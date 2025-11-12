A Nigerian lady shared the story of how someone sold her father's house located in their village in Ogun state

A Nigerian lady has narrated the story of how a family member sold her father house located in Ogun state.

According to the lady, her family discovered that the house was sold without their notice or permissions.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady identified as @yarn_me.ng said she and her family visited the house located in Ifo, Ogun state.

When they got there, they found out that someone else was living in the house. The person claimed the house was rented to him for N16,000 per year.

She noted that when they opened the house, it was noticed that every property in it were gone.

She said the house was sold for N4 million by a family member and that they are in the process of refunding the money to the buyer so as to recover the property.

Fortunately for them, the seller is yet to collect the money because the king of the community seized it after the bubble was burst.

She said:

"The relative that was staying in the house is the seller. They didn’t sell the house with documents. They told the buyer that the house owner (My Dad) was dead and his son (My Brother) will bring the documents in December. The Baale (king) is the one refunding because he seized the money from the buyer before he could pay to the seller."

Reactions as lady shares how a relative sold her father's house

@ahmed ibrahim said:

"Next time you go allow one of your relatives to stay there for security reasons. you can't just lock up your house and go."

@SalmaContent creator said:

"Please are you guys related to the seller?"

@Central said:

"Why do you all left the house before. Where do you stay now."

@Bibzyjr said:

"Everything na jaz to you until you know some people like cheap things. He will think he was lucky to buy such house for 4m. Greediness dey worry some people."

@OTEDOLA said:

"Where all of una go, why nit sell the house when you guys are all going to leave the house, why not put one close good relative in the house, not all relatives are good."

@weezy_o said:

"Please we need detailed information, who sold it, how long was it abandoned for, how did you discover? What is the solution."

