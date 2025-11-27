A Nigerian man who is a university graduate has gone viral after he posted photos showing what he does for a living

According to the man's post, he has completed his education and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

However, he indicated that he now works at a filling station as a pump attendant, a development that sparked reactions

A Nigerian man who is a university graduate shares an update to tell netizens what he is now doing for a living.

The man also shared his childhood photo and also a photo he took when he completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The man indicates he is now working at a filling station. Photo credit: TikTok/@modilistephen.

Source: TikTok

In his post, the man identified as @modilistephen sparked reactions after he indicated that he works at a filling station as a pump attendant.

The first photo he shared is a photo taking when he graduated from nursery school years ago.

This was followed by a photo showing when he completed his NYSC. Also, he showed what he is doing now for a living.

Another photo showed him sitting in a filling station a manner that shows someone who is not happy.

A lot of people who saw the man's post asked him the course he studied in school.

The man is now working at a filling station. Photo credit: TikTok/@modilistephen.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as man shows what he is doing after graduating from university

@prexxie said:

"As you rush come comment section, na so your blessings go rush come meet you oo."

@SUBMARINE BOY said:

"I don buy fuel for this place before gee and i leave the change for you, nor worry story go soon change."

@Big. Fredoo said:

"A Rich lawyer disguise himself as a poor fuel attendant to find true love."

@Ujuh Grace said:

"That's y l like some of Igbos they will gather that school money use am for business they will become multi billioners."

@Zazzy said:

"Prince of Eke Avurugo community disguised as a fuel attendant to find through love."

@Ep said:

"Na all this kind people no dey gree share answer for class."

@OMO ALEBIOSU said:

"Who else smiles at the second slide and feel bad after seeing the last slide."

@Teenage bwoy said:

"Bro went to school for 25 years just to get a job of 25k salary."

@$P🅰️ULEY$ said:

"Bro just thanks God for everything, believe and stay strong joy is coming."

@Richie_of_Abj said:

"Baba even go photo studio go snap with NYSC uniform."

@A-shockmoni said:

"Maybe you fit close your eyes again and open it.. anything can happen."

@Kendi said:

"Is like you studied petroleum engineering?"

@_HENRHIE said:

"Abeg which course you study ..make I avoid am."

@Chinelo said:

"I think say na truth before I come enter your page na once my heart normalise cos I knew that it couldn't be true."

Lady shares her primary school exam script

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady said she found an examination paper she wrote when she was in primary school many years ago.

The lady decided to post it online to show people what she scored in the examination she wrote in 2011.

She also pointed out one of the questions the examiner asked, and a lot of people reacted to it.

Source: Legit.ng