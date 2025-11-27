Man Posts Unexpected Reaction of Security Man Who Received Big Tip From Him, Video Trends
- A Nigerian man showed how a security man reacted after receiving a big tip from him when he visited his workplace
- The video melted hearts and caught people’s attention on social media as the video trended on TikTok
- Many observed what the man did after seeing the money in the envelope that the man gave to him
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
A Nigerian man posted the unexpected reaction of a security officer whom he gave money.
He walked into a phone store and gave the security officer an envelope with money.
In a TikTok video by @ernest_and_family, the security man opened the envelope to see the money.
On seeing the money, he expressed surprise and eagerly waited to appreciate the man.
When the man came out of the store, he raised his hands and hailed him for the cash gift.
The video was captioned:
“He wasn’t expecting it!.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail security man’s actions in video
FAHM said:
He’s struggling to find a way to praise God to his satisfaction
Juliejosh345 said:
he don't even know how to express his happiness I pray one day I meet my destiny helper
OLOBA CODM said:
everyday can't be a bad day and everyday can't be a happy day...but am using this opportunity to pray for any one that has believe and that will be ready to share testimony that before this year runs out our destiny will locate us...and that that we will help that will open door of breakthrough GOD will direct that person to us...If you believe claim it
Eric said:
The way he was lifting his hands up praying
WHO KNOWS said:
Solomon asked for Wisdom, and God added Wealth. Abraham asked for a Son, and God gave him generations. may God give you more than you ask for
priancka2 said:
sometimes we need to appreciate them guards some of them are our father
IE77 said:
this is what I call inner joy smile, as this guy thank GOD Na so GOD go continue to de reward Ur pocket iseee
LUNA said:
God of men, pls help men cos they don’t have anyone to tend to when they’re down and broke. Men have no help in this life, only u God
christyle said:
At least , you would have listened to him than just walking away while he was appreciating you
In related stories, a man shared how he surprised a street trader by taking her on a free shopping spree, while another shared how she gave a stranger N40,000 after meeting him on the street.
Nigerian flight attendant shows off huge tip
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian flight attendant stirred reactions online after flaunting her biggest tip ever received on board.
She revealed her personal secrets and strategy with which she got favours from rich people on the plane after they board.
As the video trended, TikTok users shared their own experiences with receiving big tips and debated her approach.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng