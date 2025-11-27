A Nigerian man showed how a security man reacted after receiving a big tip from him when he visited his workplace

The video melted hearts and caught people’s attention on social media as the video trended on TikTok

Many observed what the man did after seeing the money in the envelope that the man gave to him

A Nigerian man posted the unexpected reaction of a security officer whom he gave money.

He walked into a phone store and gave the security officer an envelope with money.

In a TikTok video by @ernest_and_family, the security man opened the envelope to see the money.

On seeing the money, he expressed surprise and eagerly waited to appreciate the man.

When the man came out of the store, he raised his hands and hailed him for the cash gift.

The video was captioned:

“He wasn’t expecting it!.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail security man’s actions in video

FAHM said:

He’s struggling to find a way to praise God to his satisfaction

Juliejosh345 said:

he don't even know how to express his happiness I pray one day I meet my destiny helper

OLOBA CODM said:

everyday can't be a bad day and everyday can't be a happy day...but am using this opportunity to pray for any one that has believe and that will be ready to share testimony that before this year runs out our destiny will locate us...and that that we will help that will open door of breakthrough GOD will direct that person to us...If you believe claim it

Eric said:

The way he was lifting his hands up praying

WHO KNOWS said:

Solomon asked for Wisdom, and God added Wealth. Abraham asked for a Son, and God gave him generations. may God give you more than you ask for

priancka2 said:

sometimes we need to appreciate them guards some of them are our father

IE77 said:

this is what I call inner joy smile, as this guy thank GOD Na so GOD go continue to de reward Ur pocket iseee

LUNA said:

God of men, pls help men cos they don’t have anyone to tend to when they’re down and broke. Men have no help in this life, only u God

christyle said:

At least , you would have listened to him than just walking away while he was appreciating you

Source: Legit.ng