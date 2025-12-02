A Nigerian man has shared what he noticed after a popular singer joined a live call with an online personality

He mentioned the names of 2 Face and his wife and spoke about what happened in the background of a viral video

Many people who watched the video have also commented on the incident and the marriage drama

A Nigerian man has reacted to the clash between popular Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, known popularly as 2face, and his wife, Natasha, while mentioning what he noticed in the background of a particular video.

The young man took to social media to say this as 2face continues to trend online following his arrest in the UK for a reason that hasn’t been established.

Man reacts to 2face and Natasha’s drama

Videos have continued to trend on social media regarding the issue, while his wife, Natasha, is yet to make a statement.

According to a post made by a man, @davidoghe, via a popular social media platform, X, formerly Twitter, he mentioned that he noticed something in the background of the video of a live call with Daddy Freeze when 2face joined the call.

Speaking about what he noticed in the background, he said there was chaos.

His statement:

"First I thought the picture of 2face being arrested by UK police was AI-generated when I came across it yesterday, only to find out it's true."

He went on to speak about the marriage of the popular singer and the incident with his wife.

He continued: "2face’s marriage with Natasha is not going as well as the general public thought. On a live session with Daddy Freeze, the truth was revealed when 2Baba came online, and in the background there was chaos between him and Natasha, fighting over the phone until Baba went offline. His manager revealed that Natasha is not good for business. Is this enough to vindicate Annie, or is 2face the problem, or can Natasha not handle half of what Annie hid over the years?"

Many people who also heard of the incident spoke about it.

Reactions as man speaks about 2Face

@RoyalStone01 shared:

"That’s London for you. Once matter reach their police, nobody is a celebrity, nobody is above the law. They don’t care your status, once there’s a complaint or disturbance, they act immediately. Honestly, if Nigeria had this level of accountability, many things we see as “normal” here would never happen."

@AnnieSaliss added:

"He did Annie dirty so whatever he sees with this Natasha girl, he should swallow it. Such a shame he left the love of his life for a lout."

@Teesaids wrote:

"2face goes from fry pan to fire making same mistake again and allegedly getting arrested for assault in the UK isn’t a child’s play."

@FunmiKolz noted:

"I like when it’s younger women that finally put these older ones in their place. First it was Regina and now it’s Natasha."

@__oses said:

"Lmao the fool thought changing wives was the right move and he went to marry an edo woman that doesn’t take nonsense and thought he could fool as usual."

@iSirvch noted:

"Omo anything wey baba use him eye see for this relationship, make him use him head carry am."

@Bimbola25 said:

"The irony of his life.... From Annie to this.... He is an adult, he should bear the consequences of his actions."

Read the post below:

Lady reacts to 2baba and Natasha’s clash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady reacted to the alleged clash between 2Baba and his wife Natasha in the UK.

She praised Natasha for the discipline and care she provides in the marriage, comparing it to what 2Baba’s mother and first wife could not give.

