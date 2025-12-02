Nigerian music star 2Baba and his new wife Natasha Osawaru are still trending online amid recent controversy

Recall that a purported video showing the moment 2Baba was arrested in the UK after his alleged altercation with Natasha Osawaru went viral recently

Following that, a video from a recent event showed unusual behavior between the controversial couple

A recent video from Nigerian actress Yvonne Jegede’s birthday celebration sparked outrage online as it showed Natasha Osawaru, the wife of famed Nigerian artist 2Baba, carefully following him throughout the event.

During the birthday party, the MC brought 2Baba on stage to join the celebrant in cutting the cake.

Natasha Osawaru’s unusual closeness to 2baba at event raises questions online. Credit: @natashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

As the artist stood up, Natasha was spotted standing next to him, murmuring beside him before walking with him to the stage.

Another clip from the same occasion prompted even more discussion. 2Baba was taking photos with the female MC, and Natasha positioned herself directly behind him, acting as his bodyguard.

While he was still posing for the camera, Natasha patted him on the arm, and 2Baba exited the scene with her right behind him.

The videos sparked a flurry of varied reactions online. Some observers regarded Natasha's attitude as obsessive, claiming she never left 2Baba alone.

Others jokingly referred to her as a wife, manager, bouncer, and security officer all in one.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that a dramatic scene unfolded during an Instagram Live session hosted by Daddy Freeze after 2Baba Idibia and his new wife, Natasha Osawaru, unexpectedly joined the broadcast and got into a heated exchange.

The media personality had initially invited two of the Nigerian musician's former managers to appear for a conversation about the singer’s recent UK scandal, with the discussion taking an unexpected turn.

During the discussion, the ex-managers appealed to Nigerians to 'help 2Baba', claiming that the music icon was not in a good place. They accused Natasha of allegedly having a negative influence on him and working against his progress.

The former managers further alleged that the couple had been abusing substances and that the new wife had become controlling, even claiming she was violent toward the singer on several occasions.

They also alleged that she currently oversees 2Baba’s finances. None of these claims has been independently verified, and neither the singer nor Natasha has formally responded to the allegations.

2Baba, Natasha confront Daddy Freeze's guests

A few minutes into the session, 2Baba suddenly joined the Instagram Live session, confronting his former manager and attempting to shut down the accusations.

Natasha Osawaru’s event behaviour around 2baba sparks online controversy. Credit: @natashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

The situation quickly escalated, and Natasha appeared beside him, leading to a tense back-and-forth between the two.

The livestream became chaotic, with viewers hearing what sounded like a slap in the background.

The clip has since gone viral, with many online users speculating about what happened off-camera as the argument intensified.

Reactions to 2Baba and Natasha's outing

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

queenie_haby said:

"He married a fan, this is pure obsession. Obsession can be deadly."

graceeluv said:

"Her insecurity is so loud."

fhisart said:

"The actual peace of mind wan kee me😂😂😂."

diaryofamillegenzmom said:

"Couple of a particular concern, ife yin gbodo dale by force by tulasi."

fionalicious_123 said:

"Let’s not lie if tubaba has meet someone like Natasha at first he would have been more reserved 😢he for no get plenty baby mama the girl knows how to choke but 2 baba no gree for am."

tobim_beauties said:

"She Dey tap am “oya time up!!!!!! Ileya 😂😂😂😂😂."

shabril2503 said:

"If I see this woman on her own, I won't know who she is. I only recognise her as Natasha ONLY when she's with Tuface. It's like she, herself and her, doesn't have a face. Maybe that's why she's so clingy."

edemsstitches said:

"It's giving Ariana Grande and Cynthia 😂😂."

karis4g said:

"Body Guard 😂."

fcube_collections said:

"MADE IN NIGERIA BOBBY BROWN AND WHITNEY 🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️."

ololade_akande_1 said:

This is total obsession and is deadly 😢."

kofoworolabam said:

"This one dey go work so? Abi no be senator? Upon all these troubles in Nigeria, this woman isnt solving her constituency problems oooo!"

Annie Idibia reacts amid 2Baba's UK saga

Legit.ng also recently reported that Annie Idibia had sparked conversations online after sharing a series of reflective messages on her Instagram Story.

This was shortly after a viral video claimed to show her ex-husband, Nigerian music icon Innocent '2Baba' Idibia, being arrested in the United Kingdom.

Source: Legit.ng