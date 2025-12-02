A Nigerian lady has made a statement following the arrest of a popular Nigerian singer in the UK

She commented on the singer’s first wife, the mother of 2 Face, as well as his current wife, sharing her observations online

Her post has gone viral, with many people discussing the singer and his recent arrest in a foreign country

A Nigerian lady has joined a number of other individuals to react to the alleged clash involving popular Nigerian singer Innocent Ujah Idibia, known popularly as 2face or 2Baba.

It was alleged that he was involved in an exchange of words with his wife, Natasha, in the UK, and shortly after, he was whisked away by the UK police.

Nigerian lady praises Natasha for giving 2baba the discipline he lacked. Photo source: Twitter/potoms

Source: Twitter

Lady reacts to 2baba, Natasha’s alleged clash

The report of the incident has captured the attention of Nigerians, who have started to speak and share their thoughts about the matter.

A Nigerian lady recently shared her thoughts on the issue and explained the alleged reason she feels the mother of 2Baba loves his wife so much.

According to a post she made available on her page, @potoms_ via a popular social media platform, X, formerly Twitter, she mentioned that the people of Nigeria should protect Natasha and explained why.

Nigerian lady speaks out after 2baba’s alleged dispute with his wife. Photo source: Twitter/potoms

Source: Twitter

She wrote in her post:

"Please you people should protect Natasha, national treasure. I’m now beginning to see why 2Baba’s mum loves her so much. Aaww, all the discipline she and Annie were unable to give 2Baba is what Natasha is giving with grace. Wow! You only see this in Nollywood or Tyler Perry series."

This comes amid the drama between the said singer and his second wife. Many individuals who have heard the story have also reacted to it.

Reactions as 2face gets arrested

@0xOlaoluwaa stressed:

"I don't want to know what caused the altercation but I honest questions is that why do most Nigerian women behave like this towards their husband once they are abroad mostly in UK."

@TopNaijaLife noted:

"Their marriage is a definition of From frypan to Fire Annie go just Dey look like this."

@neuron001 wrote:

"There’s no rest for a man who likes everything under skirt."

@mathoks2012 stressed:

"In Nigeria Amebo (professional gossip) is a thriving industry ...get a camera and you're good to go poke nosing."

@Zynat4 added:

"You people should trust the process and give them grace. I believe Natasha can change him."

@DbPragmatic shared:

"E be like , e be like say, dem wan to start another stories again oh. Make dem go solve their problem and leave us alone."

@Jo_ma_ni__ said:

"Nigerians keep disgracing themselves everywhere they go sigh."

@kcbaba17 noted:

"Thanks my brother, I am not sure they will be fine....once drug is involved, thats the end. I will have to officially delete 2 BAba as all time http://legend.You saw the redflags."

@UcheMaryOkoli said:

"Him don jam oo..and dem no dey do divorce for this kyn marriage. Forever is the goal insha allah!!"

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba and his wife Natasha celebrated a special moment after welcoming their first child together.

2Baba’s ex-manager speaks on troubled marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that 2Baba’s former managers spoke about difficulties in his marriage to Natasha Osawaru. They said the singer faced challenges in working with other artists because his wife did not allow some collaborations to happen.

The managers also revealed that 2Baba once told them he felt like he had no control over his money and was only helping at home while his wife managed everything.

Source: Legit.ng