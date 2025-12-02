A video of a lady reacting to the viral, worrisome video of singer 2Baba's wife, Natasha, has been trending online

The lawmaker has been seen attacking her husband both in Nigeria and abroad, causing fans to worry about the singer’s safety

Fans reacted to the lady’s comments, suggesting that 2Baba should not leave his wife despite their challenges

Reactions have continued to trail the viral videos showing singer Innocent Idibia’s wife, Natasha, allegedly attacking her husband in multiple recordings.

Social media has been buzzing for hours after videos surfaced online, revealing the lawmaker's behavior toward her musician husband.

Many shared their opinions while suggesting what could be done to resolve the situation.

In a video making the rounds, a lady, who claimed to be from Edo state, shared her thoughts on Daddy Freeze’s live broadcast.

According to her, she watched the violent video and questioned why Natasha is still a lawmaker. She called for her resignation, describing her as too violent based on the viral video circulating on social media.

Lady speaks about Natasha on Daddy Freeze’s live

The lady further claimed to have seen what happened to 2Baba after he joined Daddy Freeze’s live recording.

She alleged that Natasha slapped her husband, and the music star was trying to protect himself from the attack.

The lady insisted that Daddy Freeze should allow her to curse the politician a bit during the live session, but the broadcaster disagreed. She later promised to return to the live stream and curse Natasha at a later time.

Fans have also dug into Natasha’s past life and relationship due to her attitude toward 2Baba.

In a post shared online, it was alleged that the lawmaker once hit her baby daddy with a bottle on his head and even had him arrested and locked up for attempting to leave her.

Reports claimed that the man, identified as Paul, had to leave the country to escape the domestic violence he allegedly faced in their relationship.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to lady's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video as seen below:

@gifted__g s shared:

"For how long will you people keep shifting the blame from a middle aged man? Haba! 2Face himself is a walking red flag. Why is he attracted to chaotic women or is he the one who makes them chaotic?"

@queenieade__joke wrote:

"God of peace of mind locate all the men reading this…. Amen."

@mz_nyinye reacted:

"I swear daddy feels like gist, he go pretend like the gist no dey sweet am."

@a.abisolatemitope commented:

"Na promotion guys, na the new song wey baba won drop the song na peaceful woman."

@josh_solange stated:

"This marriage will tey for their head oo. You can never turn back ooo!!!! no!no!. Is already too late oooo, it won’t make sense o."

Iyabo Ojo reacts to 2Baba's post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo had reacted to the ongoing divorce involving singer 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia.

She noted that the two of them should prioritise their children's welfare, and she slammed the singer for his action. Fans took to the comment section to share their takes on what the actress wrote online.

