A Nigerian doctor has shared what Annie Macauley, the first wife of a popular singer, Innocent Idibia, known popularly as 2face, did after his arrest in the UK.

He shared the post on his page shortly after the news of the singer's arrest made headlines in the country.

Doctor speaks about 2Face drama with wife

While the reason for the arrest of the singer hasn't been established, many individuals who came across a video of his arrest have reacted to it and spoken about his marriage to his second wife, Natasha.

In the middle of this, a Nigerian doctor has shared what Annie did not long after the news of 2face's arrest.

According to a post he made available on his page, @Dr_Pharouk, via a popular social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), he shared a video of 2face with some individuals as the singer exchanges words with them.

As he shared this, he also shared screenshots of what the first wife of the singer posted on her Instagram amid the issue faced by her ex-husband.

Taking to his media page to speak about the incident and the back and forth, he wrote:

"Guys, here’s the video of 2Face on Daddy Freeze’s IG live. Omo, he was really changing it for them. This whole 2Baba and Natasha situation is a lot. On the other hand, Annie Idibia is on IG dropping motivational quotes about marriage. What’s really going on?"

Besides the doctor, some individuals have also reacted to the drama between 2face and his wife.

Reactions as 2face is arrested in UK

@JanetNkeiru shared:

"So, is it now on social media that marital issues are being solved ?"

@Kesspender stressed:

"Baba won rush go take one drag before e come back to the chat."

@Dennisk1919 noted:

"The fact that he was on live while everything was happening made me start doubting if it wasn't staged. How would someone like 2face want his marital affairs to be on social media, considering how his former marriage ended. I doubt their actions weren't intentional."

@Lsf_Bolupz wrote;

"Was he not the one who sang "if love is a crime, then I'm willing to be hunted" This life is so deep oo."

@Ishow_leck added:

"Looks like 2Face don’t know that he’s old and respected than all of these shhits. His matter now becomes what they are resolving online. Shioor."

@onlineguru__ shared:

"God will intervene in their matter. We have more pressing matter to deal with in this country make 2 baba and he wife no com distract us."

@jerninzpaul noted:

Womanizing is really bad one day you will enter the one that won’t let you go and ruin your life …there is nothing like loving and growing with one woman."

@FranciscoBrainy said:

"All these playing out on social media for the world to see. So awful. 2 Baba should deal with this maturely."

