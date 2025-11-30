A Nigerian lady has got many people talking on social media because of what a man said to her after she asked if he was okay

She made a short statement, but the man responded with a very unexpected remark that made her burst into tears

She shared a video of what happened and also how she feels, and many people who saw it have shared their reactions online

A Nigerian lady weeps over what a man said to her after she made a statement while on the streets of London. She shared a video detailing the incident.

The lady was seen walking across the street in the video when she overheard the man speaking loudly. She tried to calm him down by making a statement; however, the man didn’t take her words lightly.

Nigerian lady cries out after man insults her for asking if he was okay. Photo source: Tiktok/loladeogun

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady breaks down in tears

She shared another video on her TikTok page, ranting and crying as a result of what the man said to her, asking if she had done something wrong.

According to a post she made available on her page, @loladeogun via a popular social media platform, TikTok, the video shows the said lady who also identified herself as a Yoruba girl.

She shared a series of videos on her TikTok page.

In one of the videos, she walked on the streets of London and overheard a man speaking loudly. She tried to calm him down as she asked him:

"Sir, are you okay? You’re shouting.”

Hearing this, the man fired back in Yoruba language, a statement which has been translated to English.

He told her:

“Does it concern you that they’re fighting in the next house? What’s this madness? I’m talking about something important, and look at this one that’s homeless.”

The lady felt very humiliated by the statement and shared another video of herself crying over the incident, saying she felt insulted as she was only trying to extend a type of olive branch.

Nigerian lady breaks down in tears after man's shocking reply on London street. Photo source: Tiktok/loladeogun

Source: TikTok

Speaking in another video she shared to express her thoughts about the incident, she said:

"This is a study time on how I got verbally abused. Those of you who were in my TikTok video earlier on, I just tried to extend an olive branch.”

"I just heard someone shouting, just vulgar insults in Yoruba. My parents are from Nigeria, I was born here, but I understand Yoruba. I was just passing, I asked him, ‘Are you okay?’ and he just turned his anger to me. All I did was extend an olive branch. I wanted to help someone. Can a girl not help someone? I don’t think it was well-deserved at all, like what did I do?”

Many individuals who read her post shared their thoughts about the matter.

Reactions as lady shares experience

itskafilatoo shared:

"You didn’t hear the type of insults he was firing before interrupting him."

𝗔𝗻𝗲𝗹𝗸𝗮. added:

"Did he say if you’re yoruba go to Peckham?"

Grace Girl noted:

"He’s talking about money you’re saying he’s shouting."

yaa.deeox stressed:

"After hearing him say “Oloshi” to someone then you proceeded to interfere."

Nimiee added:

"OMG your reaction when he said homelesss."

Nail tech in Ojo shared:

"it’s giving me oday is your birthday wetin kon consign me, go and do your birthday in your family joor."

ṣadé wrote:

"it’s him repeatedly begging you in the name of God with such anger."

Sleekzmarlian noted:

"He basically said they are fighting next door is. None of ur business and if you are a Yoruba babe go to Peckham."

Dami! stressed:

"Person wey no get joy before you dey tell am “I’m a Yoruba babe”

Idfwmaz said:

"At least you gave the person on the other side of the phone a break from the insult he was collecting."

Watch the video below

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady said goodbye to her colleagues after five years as she quit her job and relocated to the UK in search of better opportunities.

Nigerian lady spots funny notice in London

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that another Nigerian lady living abroad also went viral after she showed a funny notice she saw.

The words on the notice were written wrongly, and many people laughed when they saw it. They said the spelling was bad and wondered how the sign was allowed in a big place abroad.

Source: Legit.ng