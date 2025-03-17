A lady who lived in the UK from the age of two woke up one day and told her parents she was relocating to Nigeria

The lady said she knew that Nigeria was the place God was directing her to go and she was prepared to face the challenges

She said when she came to Nigeria, she had only £100 (N199,000) in her pocket but she is now an owner of a global business

A lady left Nigeria when she she was only two years old, but one day she decided to come back home.

According to her, she took the big step 13 years ago, deciding that she was going to pursue success in Nigeria instead of the UK.

In a TikTok video that has inspired many people, the lady, Joya said she woke up one day and told her parents she was moving to Nigeria.

She said she knew it was not going to be an easy task because she had no friends in Nigeria and it was only her grandmother that was here.

However, despite fears, she moved to Lagos and started living in Ketu because according to her, God assigned her to be in Nigeria.

Joya said life was difficult but she was mentally prepared for it and she understood her purpose of being in Nigeria.

She said she understood she was not in Nigeria to enjoy life but to pursue her purpose.

"When I came, it was a humbling experience for me. I stayed in Ketu which is an area near Mile 12. A very rural area, not very developed. In the morning, it was the croak of the chicken that used to wake me up. But I was happy. I understood the assignment. I understood why I was there. I was there because I was on a journey to find out who I was and why God had assigned me to Nigeria."

Joya was successful as she has achieved her goal and she is now the owner of a global business.

She advised people planning to make the big move from abroad to Nigeria to think about it properly.

Reactions as Nigerian lady moves from UK to Nigeria

