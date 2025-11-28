A lady has got people talking on social media after she visited an apartment in Lagos and shared a video of it online

She showed everything she saw in the apartment and mentioned the high price it was listed for

Many people couldn’t believe the video and the price of the apartment, and they rushed to the comments to react

A Nigerian lady has gone viral after she shared a video of the inside of the apartment a Lagos agent took her to, which cost 1.5 million.

She shared the post on her TikTok page, and many individuals who came across it have stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Lady shares video of Lagos apartment

The video contained a caption that better explains the experience of the lady.

According to a post she shared on her page @that_contentchic via TikTok, she added a caption explaining that she went on an inspection with an agent to check an apartment which cost ₦1.5 million.

The video shows her walking through a path in what looks like a neighborhood. She shared a scene of what the passage to the apartment looks like and showed the wall side.

After going on the inspection and seeing things she didn't expect, she took to her TikTok page to share a video of her experience.

In the TikTok post, she added a description that read:

"God will forgive Lagos agents sha. Talk about ‘no be road you go sleep na, shey when you enter your room na to close window sleep.’ Nna ehhh."

She shared the post online, and not long after, many individuals who came across it stormed the comment section to speak about what they saw.

Reactions as lady visits Lagos apartment

Kay noted:

"1.5 to walk through the valley of the shadows of death."

Azigal wrote:

"The funniest thing be say, if u see anything wrong abt the house, The agent will always have senseless excuses to defend it, I can remember a time when I wnt to collect a Room, Just a room, I saw that water was entering the room through the room wall, The agent said is even better for me that incase of heat it will make d room cool and warm."

QUEEN OGHOGHO stressed:

"Sorry like you make mistakes instead of 1500 you said 1.5m "

if they know say u be content creator they no for allow you come see the house. Lagos agent dislikes content creator he dey spoil business for them."

mi ryah noted:

"For patiently following Dem after seeing all this red flags... please come and marry my dad am sure you will be a good step mom."

Miss Seham stressed:

"My 1.5m house, with a large packing space for 2 cars, 3 bedrooms 3 toilets, kitchen and pantry with a very large palour. Even the security room outside has its own bathroom and toilet ooo. This is in very nice area in Kano, Hadejia Road. Why are you guys paying that amount in ghettos? Here places like this cost no more than 120k."

michlins said:

"Your mind strong. you get mind enter there without worrying about being held at ransom until you drop the 1.5ml una dey different sha."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who was searching for an apartment in Lagos shared a video of a room that was shown to her for N4 million.

Lady displays Lagos house agent showed her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video of an apartment a Lagos agent took her to while she was looking for a house.

She showed the outside and inside of the building, including the kitchen and the bathroom, which had a bathtub. The rent for the place was N550,000 a year. After she posted the video online, many people reacted.

