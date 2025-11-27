A Nigerian lady recently went viral after sharing a WhatsApp chat revealing that her father had been kidnapped

In her post, she mentioned that her father was in the bush, beaten by the bandits, and has now shared an update days later

She provided details about what had happened to her father, days after turning to social media to seek help over the incident

A Nigerian lady who recently went viral after she shared a WhatsApp chat between her family and the bandits who kidnapped her father has shared an update.

The lady had earlier trended on social media after she shared a post, claiming her father attended an event at her university and, on his way back, he was kidnapped.

Nigerian lady gives fresh update

The initial post of the lady is contained in a news report published by Legit.ng.

Several days after she made the post, she shared an update on her page, and many people started reacting to it.

According to a post she made available on her page, @funkysguide, via a popular social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), she shared an update on what has become of her father.

She took to the page to share an image contains that of her father and a message to those who expressed support.

She confirmed his release several days after he was kidnapped.

Lady says ransom was paid

She wrote in the image shared on her page:

"Thank you so much for standing by us during this tough period. Your support, prayers and contributions, along with God's mercy, are the reasons we were able to save him and pay the ransom."

"We're truly grateful and we pray none of you or your loved ones will ever face such a situation. God bless you richly."

She mentioned in the post that ransom was paid to secure the release of her father.

Before his release, she had shared several posts about the incident. In one of the posts lamenting the incident, she wrote on her page

"My feelings are numb, My heart is heavy. He only traveled down to celebrate me. He was happy I was graduating we danced together. He is been tied down and beaten right now. He said he is in the bush, ‘he is weak pls act fast’."

