A Nigerian man using a 4kVA solar inverter has taken to social media to share his experience with the system

He mentioned that during heavy rainfall, lightning caused heavy damage to the solar inverter, and he shared proof

The video he shared and the warning he gave people caught the attention of many social media users

A Nigerian man using a 4kVA solar inverter has warned people after revealing what happened to an inverter that was not switched off during heavy rain.

The individual was seen holding what he described as the panel of a solar inverter, showing the damage allegedly caused by lightning during the downpour.

Man shows proof after lightning destroys solar inverter during rain. Photo Source: Tiktok/wilbertowski

Source: TikTok

Man speaks about 4kva solar inverter

He said in the video that solar inverters should be switched off when it is raining, but some people think the warning is a joke.

@wilbertowski said:

"When they tell you to switch off your inverter when it's raining, you guys will think it's a joke."

Nigerian man shares how lightning damaged his 4kVA solar inverter. Photo Source: Tiktok/wilbertowski

Source: TikTok

He continued in the video, adding that the inverter he was holding is a 4kVA model, and he mentioned the brand.

He said in the TikTok video:

"Can you see what lightning did to this inverter? This is Luminous Cruze, 4kVA. It's gone. Can you see what lightning did to this machine?"

His post got the attention of many people, who shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Reactions as man shares his eperience

ACC ELECTRICALS wrote:

"The inverter can't be switched off always...how about if it's raining and there is no one home. that's why protective measures were innovated to prevent that...it doesn't work 100% but almost 98% the system is protected."

user1816610956755 said:

"That is fake inverter my inverter is 11 years now it as never been off come rain come sun."

ℝ𝔸𝕐 𝕆ℕ 𝕋𝕋 noted:

"Shay thunder arrestor nor Dey the Hux nii."

engrrjonas said:

"Just do proper earthing , most people na network mask dy save them."

engrrjonas wrote:

"Just do proper earthing , most people na network mask dy save them."

OYE shared:

"Listen to what you are saying how can you say I should switch off my inverter because rain is falling or I should switch off the breaker connected to my solar panel."

Crypto Mentor added:

"On a normal note it’s good to switch off ur solar when it’s raining and put everything in neutral even when you are leaving ur house switch everything off and the sun will charge it itself through the panels on your zinc when the sun is out."

Makinde Ayodele noted:

"Use a Simple Arduino Setup to detect Rain and Switch off the Inverter."

Vivian said:

"This is not about rain or thunder, something is wrong somewhere. I have been using inverter since 2010 and I have never experienced this."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man cried out online after sharing his experience with a solar inverter using a tubular battery.

He said the system works well during the day when the sun is shining, but quickly runs down once the sun goes down. The man asked for help, as he did not understand why the power dropped so fast at night.

Lady shares experience after buying 5kVA solar

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady shared her experience after buying a 5kVA solar inverter with six panels.

She said she bought it after the transformer in her area got bad and there was no light for a long time. She spent less than N3 million and used it for three months without NEPA. She said her house even helped neighbours who came to charge phones and get water.

Source: Legit.ng