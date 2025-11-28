A Nigerian lady who escaped being killed by gunmen during a deadly church attack has shared an update

The lady survived the attack, which claimed the lives of many people, and her experience was reported online

She shared a video showing what has happened to her 3 years after the incident, and it has now gone viral online

A Nigerian lady who was a victim of the Pwo Church attack, an incident which took place three years ago in 2022, has shared an update about her experience.

Recall that the incident happened around June 2022 at a church in Owo, Ondo State. Gunmen were said to have arrived at the church and opened fire, an attack which led to several deaths.

Nigerian lady shares inspiring story of healing after attack.

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady posts emotional update

Years after the deadly incident, a lady who was a victim of the church attack shared an update.

According to a post she made on her page @hersmile70 via the popular social media platform TikTok, it showed that she sustained an injury during the attack, which affected her leg.

The lady shared a report published by Premium Times in 2022, which contained a video of her narrating her ordeal in the church.

Years after the incident, the lady, who is believed to be the one featured in the report, shared a video on her page to show the progress of the injury she sustained during the attack.

She showed herself in a hospital with her leg bandaged, another scene showing her taking steps, and another showing her leg now healed as she walked normally.

In the TikTok video, she added a description which read:

"My life in the space of 3 years, one day I will tell my story, but tell them that little Adaora walked again."

Lady updates followers on life three years after church shooting.

Source: TikTok

She mentioned that three years after the incident, she will tell her story one day.

Also, in the comments section of her TikTok post, she wrote:

"Dreams were killed, talent was lost, skills were put on hold, but now I dream new dreams, learned new skills, found new talent, and most of all, I pray I heal from the trauma that incident caused. To my fallen brethren, rest as heroes."

The lady's video caught the attention of individuals who reacted in her comments section.

Reactions as lady speaks about pwo attack

Immaculate_30BG stressed:

"No be small blood I donate for the victims then so I deserve some flowers."

Vivian shared:

"God did and may he continue to guide and protect his people."

Prince Eniola noted:

"Thank God for your life."

big babs wrote:

"May God continue to protect you."

Temmy said:

"The lord is good ✨may we never become victim of unforseen circumstances."

