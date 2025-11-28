A Nigerian chef has gone viral after she took an unexpected step to make her people happy and shared videos online

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, she explained why she took the bold step and also mentioned the number of people she fed

The post has gone viral on social media, with many people taking to the comment section to react after they saw the trending videos

A Nigerian woman who identified herself as a chef, Mrs. Rita Asuquo, has gone viral for cooking the big pot of banga soup.

This is contained in a series of posts made available on a popular social media platform, TikTok, which featured the event and the giant pot.

Lady cooks massive banga soup

In order to fully understand the motive behind this and get the necessary details and information right, Legit.ng reached out to the chef, the brain behind the big pot of banga soup event, via her team member on her TikTok page @lolofruitie.

In several videos shared on her TikTok page, @lolofruitie mentioned being part of those who made the event possible as she played her role as a team member.

Speaking with the brain behind the event, Mrs. Rita Asuquo, she spoke with Legit.ng and answered questions about her motive behind the event.

When asked what inspired her to take the big step of cooking the largest pot of banga soup, she made a very motivating statement.

The chef shared:

"Well, I was inspired to make the biggest pot of banga soup to bring unity among the tribes in Delta State. The main motive was to make sure that we all eat together. I personally witnessed the Warri Crisis, and I wouldn't wish it on any ethnic group to have such a conflict."

She also mentioned in the chat that it took her about three months to put the whole thing together, including the pot design and everything necessary.

"It took me about three months to put it together."

Legit.ng asked about the process and method it took her to make such a plan a reality, particularly the ingredients she used and other factors that contributed to the event.

The Warri chef shared:

"It is pretty basic. I had my team help me pound the banga and extract it. I also went to the market myself to get the ingredients for the food. The pot was a major work, and it all came to light in an amazing way."

While the event came out perfectly as she expected, she mentioned that during the process, she encountered some challenges, but her team members immediately came to the rescue to make the event a reality.

"We faced some little challenges with the pot, but we made sure we got everything under control. And it rained heavily. But my team and I were ready for anything."

About the whole process, she expressed satisfaction and joy as it turned out the way she expected.

"I'm very happy and proud of how the event turned out. It was a lot of time and effort from everyone to make it a blast."

Details from the TikTok video showed that the event took place in Warri, Delta State, Nigeria.

The event caught the attention of many individuals who reacted after videos of it were shared on social media.

Reactions as Warri chef cooks soup

LobaGold wrote:

"Everything na competition for una side... person no fit drink water drop cup."

WARRI CAKE/MEAL VENDOR noted:

"The aroma just full Okere market."

Sharon’s shared:

"Warri to the world 🙌🙌🙌🙌this one mo be rice when no down oh."

MIRA added:

"Una still they there."

wickedman stressed:

"My best and favorite food. a week I must eat am. I don gather the seed of the banga e don reach to dec house."

MAKEUPBYELLY added:

"This thing was not published enough I saw it today."

WIKE noted;

"Since I Dey north here I Dey find rain… the rain Dey waste fur delta."

Sweetladyk wrote:

"Congratulations this is just the beginning of your wining, what a bold step."

AS__SHEKINAH added:

"They should have just rent tent like 2 so that they can cook under it and stay there because of the rain."

@Big _Kelly shared:

"So for this situation of Nigeria now na big pot una go dey go from one location to another to go cook ehh Nigeria?"

Da_viva's Cuisine stressed:

"Shuuuu, banga soup ?and people are just passing by instead of branching ,omo I wish I day warri I go carry cooler come."

SCALP TREATMENT/HAIR SPA BENIN noted:

"Abeg driver wey dey carrybload for me dey delta, help me give am e get cooler to bring for me for Benin."

cakes by kemi added:

"Blood of Jesus Una dey warri and I nor know abeg una still dey there. make I bring plate."

