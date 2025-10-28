A Nigerian lady who is hunting for an apartment in Lagos shared a video showing a room that was shown to her

A Nigerian lady posted a video on Tiktok showing an apartment she saw in Lagos.

A lot of social media users who saw the apartment took to the comment section to laugh.

The video shared by @bbdunni who said the aparmtment cost N4 million, but she did not like it.

The video is captioned:

"Honestly, you need to be mentally strong when looking for an apartment in Lagos. I went to check a N4 million yearly apartment in Lagos."

One of the things she did not like about the apartment is the narrow space. The living room is narrow.

Also, the toilet and the kitchen are also narrow, making the lady to wonder how soeone would fit in them.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares apartment she saw in Lagos

@pels collection said:

"He still entered, person wey you suppose lock for toilet."

@Adeoye Emmanuel said:

"The black nylon was like “ you will love it, see space na."

@teemahs_couture said:

"Tenant: dis place is too small agent: dnt worry with time it will expand."

@TENIOLA ATANDA said:

"That black nylon moving like Ola of Lagos saying “SEE SPACE."

@Aurora said:

"Funniest part be say Person go still rent am."

@glorybolu745 said:

"That black nylon Don dey help you measure the kitchen floor."

@Easymike444 said:

"Beware of ghost hunted apartment, the nylon is a sign."

@Ogedengbe Olushina said:

"Highest ₦250k in Osogbo, is not by force to live in Lagos oooh."

@roman empire said:

"Una go just dey lie ontop agent, which one be 4m yearly, rest ooo."

@Wizzy-møney said:

"They paid the nylon to advertise."

@Boluwatife said:

"So una Dey pay 4m for 1 year? Una get money o."

@soundmind said:

"This house na footwear e go expand with time."

@Juliet Okafor said:

"And he boldly show you how to enter. His people should fear God abeg."

@ORLA said:

"The black nylon is giving you a sign not to take it."

@Just one sweet girl said:

"E fun Agent yi lorun pa. He even do short example of how to enter the toilet."

@manny said:

"The black nylon shouting “see space see space” like Ola of Lagos."

@Pearly touch said:

"Na new house if you use am for like two months e go expand trust me I am speaking from experience."

Source: Legit.ng