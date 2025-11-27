The nephew of the Anglican vicar of Kaduna diocese, who was kidnapped with his wife about a month ago, has shared details about his death

He mentioned the exact day the Anglican priest was killed in custody and called for his wife’s release

Many were moved to tears as he mentioned the ages of the couple’s little children and his wife's place of work

The nephew of an Anglican vicar of Kaduna diocese, Venerate Edwin Achi, who died in captivity, has released more details about his uncle’s death

Achi and his wife, Mrs Sarah Achi, were kidnapped on October 28, 2025, and an outrageous ransom was reportedly requested from their captors.

A man shares fresh details about his uncle's death and his wife in captivity. Photo: @monsieur_avreel

Source: Twitter

Identified on X as @monsieur_avreel, the nephew had announced his uncle’s death after kidnappers uploaded pictures of the couple on his Facebook page.

Giving more details, @monsieur_avreel announced that his uncle was killed two days before photos of him and his wife in captivity were uploaded.

He wrote on X:

“Water just full my eyes. K*lled him 2 days ago, & posted their pictures like nothing happened, while the ultimatum hasn't even lasped.

“@CustomsNG that woman is your officer. She has a toddler(3) and an infant(1½). Let her not die like her husband!”

See his post below:

Earlier, activist Harrison Gwamnishu of Safe City Foundation gave an update on the couple and claimed that the kidnappers are demanding an outrageous N600 million for their release.

Reactions trail details of abducted Anglican vicar’s death

@SuperG91613410 said:

"Read your post , over and over again. Words fail me!! What is/are the benefit(s) of being citizen of Nigeria? Tell me what would motivate anyone to be patriotic! How come our leaders are deaf and dumb? Why are we still typing on social media?"

@Neuton0001 said:

"Nigeria custom can crawl any where to seize smuggled rice but can't got and seize back their officer who was seized by terrørists."

@harryM_UTD said:

"This is not a better way to live. We pay tax, and they can't even protect us, let alone our properties. May Nigeria never happen to us. Please accept my condolences. The wife will come home safely, I belief."

@GapsisoRapNews said:

"If the system can't work for a whole Anglican Clergy, the common man has no hope. This is very painful. What was supposed to be a gathering for celebration has turned into something else. My condolences to your family sir."

Venerate Edwin Achi and his wife were kidnapped in Kaduna on October 28, 2025. Photo: @monsieur_avreel

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, Rev Ezekiel Dachomo had unveiled an alleged plan of terrorists against Christians during Christmas.

Man questions government over Kwara worshippers' release

In a related story on Legit.ng, a Nigerian man questioned the government over the release of the 38 Kwara worshippers.

The Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) members had been kidnapped by suspected bandits during a service in church on Tuesday, November 18, and were released after staying five days in captivity.

He asked three thought-provoking questions about how the 38 worshippers from Eruku town in Kwara state regained freedom, sparking reactions from netizens who came across the post.

Source: Legit.ng