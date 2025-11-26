Following the release of the Kebbi students who suspected bandits had kidnapped, several Nigerians have shared their observations

The students of Kebbi's Government Girls Secondary School, who were kidnapped last week by bandits, regained their freedom after days in captivity

Some Nigerians have reacted to the video of the students who were released after their abduction at a secondary school in Kebbi state.

The students of Kebbi's Government Girls Secondary School in Maga, Danko district of Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, had been kidnapped after an attack last week.

Following the release on November 25, 2025, a video of the freed girls emerged, where they were being interviewed while on a bus.

Watch the video below:

1. Man shares observations about students’ faces

A Nigerian man, Idris Abdur-Rahman Suleiman, shared what he observed about the faces of the students who were released after their abduction at a secondary school in Kebbi.

Identified on X as @Mr_Ibn_khaldun, he wondered how their faces showed no sorrow.

He added that it was as if they were coming back from an excursion, rather than captivity.

2. Man points out unusual reactions of students

Identified on X as @UnfilteredUnc_, a man shared what he noticed about the look of the girls in the video.

He questioned the details surrounding the rescue and pointed out something unusual he noticed about the girls' reaction.

He partly said:

““Every real rescue operation involving armed confrontation leaves a clear footprint: casualties, arrests, injuries, or at the very least, signs of resistance. Here, nothing. Not even a vague acknowledgment of confrontation outcomes. “And yet the girls appear unusually calm, steady, and composed within minutes of being rescued. That is not the typical reaction of children caught in crossfire or violent retrieval.”

3. Lady compares clip to Kwara worshippers’ video

A Nigerian lady, while reacting to the video of the released abducted students, compared the video with that of the Kwara worshippers.

Worshippers from Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) were recently released, following an attack on their church at Eruku, Kwara State.

Identified on X as @efya_bardi, the lady noted the differences between the countenance of the Kebbi students and the released worshippers.

She said:

“Look at this girls carefully and look at the CAC people being released can’t you people see the difference? Can’t you see that this girls are arranged the look so clean and less frightened for people being abducted I don’t believe this particular release something is fishy.”

4. Writer points out language of released students

A Nigerian man, Charles Kay Anyabuike, has expressed concern about the manner in which the 24 kidnapped students were released.

In a Facebook post, Charles, a writer, questioned whether the girls are taught in Hausa and can't speak English.

He added that the girls didn't look like they suffered in the den of the kidnappers, despite being in captivity for nine days.

In his words:

“My question is this, do they teach these Senior secondary school students in Hausa language or what? Can't they speak English? Also, do these girls look like they have been suffering in the forest for days?

"The entire thing smells like arrangee to me. From the beginning when the soldiers guarding the school were ordered to withdraw just before the kidnapping, till their 'release.. Anyway, Nigeria we hail thee."

