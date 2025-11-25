Following the release of the 38 Kwara worshippers who had been kidnapped by suspected bandits, a Nigerian pastor wrote an open letter to President Bola Tinubu

The 38 members of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku, Kwara state, who had been abducted, regained freedom after five days in captivity

In an open letter to the President, the pastor questioned him concerning details of the release, seeking answers

A Nigerian cleric, Apostle Michael Olowookere, reacted to the news of the release of the 38 worshippers who had been kidnapped in the Eruku community, Kwara state.

The Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) members had been kidnapped by suspected bandits during a service in church on Tuesday, November 18.

The Nigerian president, Bola Tinubu, had announced the release on Sunday, November 24, on his X page.

Kwara church attack: Pastor writes to Tinubu

On his X page, @myk_da_preacher, the pastor asked Tinubu critical questions concerning the release of the victims.

He wrote:

“Dear @officialABAT, thank you for making the CAC church victims return back home. However, what was the term of the release of the Kwara abductees? Did you pay ransom? Was it by Military action?

“If it was by military action, were the terrorists neutralised? Or were they arrested? How many were they? Or did you just go there and say, alright boys, how's work? It's time to give back the victims now, so Nigerians will see that I'm actually working and they can begin to trust my government again.

“Which one? You can't just tell us "they are released". How were they released??? These details are important to Nigerians. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Kwara: Reactions trail pastor’s letter to Tinubu

@Iyefaa_Special said:

"You are in the spirit sir @myk_da_preacher. Exactly what was in my mind and what they did. Just to show you that the Bandits are an instrument of government. And these heartless power seekers have forgotten that these Bandits they are pampering are killing citizens at willing."

@gabriel_bolatit said:

"The captives were released what else do you want Àpọ́sítélì? Asking leaders questions is great, only if your church members can ask same critical questions about church finances and other logistics without reprimand."

@ajaxsim1 said:

"Honestly you spoke well but it lacks merit to be taken seriously, because how will be expecting a leader to divulge his secret on security to the citizens. To have it clear, you as a leader in your church, do you expose everything to your co faithful?"

@the_olamarx said:

"Questions begging for answers but they will never publish such answers."

