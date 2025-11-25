Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo Shares Alleged Plans of Terrorists Against Christians During Christmas
Plateau-based cleric, Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo, has shared the plans against Christians in the upcoming Christmas celebration.
Dachomo, who is outspoken about his belief that there is a Christian genocide in the northern part of Nigeria, made this known while visiting the Dunamis International Gospel Centre.
The senior pastor of the church, Pastor Paul Enenche, shared a video of Dachomo at the Dunamis auditorium.
In the video, Dachomo said:
“We need your prayers because in the Islamic world, especially the Fulani terrorists, they’re busy contributing money. Every woman will gather N100,000, and the men will gather to contribute N200,000 each.
“They have vowed that we’re not going to spend our Christmas this year. They say we’re going to run with rice at hand because they are ready for jihad. They are mobilising from the far North. And today, all we need is prayer.”
@RealOkonkwo
Enough is enough. If the state cannot stop the daily killing of Christians, then the church must be allowed to legally arm and protect itself. Self-defense is not a sin; it is survival.
@FunmiKolz
I’m glad big churches are beginning to add their voice
@Olique7
I don't have a problem with everything he said, where I have issues is when you generalize, His saying the Islamic world should be condemned nobody in their right senses either a Muslim or a Christian will support killing
@Cobbyclark97
The church is marching on. Glory Jesus. The gates of hades will sure Not prevail. Glory Jesus
@Makavel69696071
Man of God, please don't back down, keep the fire burning for the christian faith in Nigeria. May God answer our in Jesus mighty name "amen". God bless you and your ministry
@XoxodeeXavier
God have mercy how long can we go on like this?Some people have selective amnesia in this situation .. It's getting worse and it could be anyone.. Nigerian govt is irresponsible & devoid of capacity to rule. Innocent lives wasted for power and religion.
@ThePChris
Thank you Papa @drpaulenenche for all you do sir. More Grace and strength in Jesus name. Amen
This came after a member of the popular Dunamis church opened up about how her family members were abducted in the Kwara church attack on November 18.
In a recent video, she narrated how her sister and nephew were released from captivity five days after their abduction.
In a related story on Legit.ng, Nigerian man questioned the government over the release of the 38 Kwara worshippers who had been kidnapped by suspected bandits.
He asked three thought-provoking questions about how the 38 worshippers from Eruku town in Kwara state regained freedom.
