A lady who hails from Imo State burst into tears during her first experience using a self-driving car

The Nigerian lady shared a video of her emotional trip on the driverless car, declaring that she has broken a record in her village and generation with the experience

While many people defended the lady's emotional reaction, others found her behaviour amusing

A Nigerian lady has amused people with her emotional reaction to entering a self-driving car in China.

A US-based Nigerian graduate student, Maazi Ogbonnaya Okoro, shared a video of the lady's heartfelt reaction after her driverless car experience.

Ogbonnaya wondered why she cried. He wrote on Facebook:

"Hahaha. This aunty entered driverless car in China and was crying. Laugh don finish me. Why she dey cry?

"I paused!"

The lady's video began with her waiting for her driverless ride to arrive after booking it online.

She happily declared that she would be breaking a record no one has ever achieved in her village and generation.

"Today, I am breaking the record as the first female Imo state girl to enter the self-driving car

"I am breaking the record in my village, as the first person in my village, in my entire generation to enter a self-driving car. I have already booked it," she said.

Inside the car, the Imo indigene burst into tears as the trip started. She shaded Nigeria, saying it was taking its citizens backward.

Lady's experience in self-driving car stirs reactions

Ossy Nwanze said:

"Person entered a car she said her entire generation has never had such experience and you expect her not to cry. Chichi pls cry blood don't mind them. That kind motor no dey bongo."

Kelechi Kellyjoe Iwuji said:

"Let her record and celebrate her win biko!

"Let her cry if she must.

"Nobody should mock her too.

"We wey dey 9ja we no see anyone self.

"So her crying is valid."

Emmaculate Chinwa said:

"If e reach your turn no cry you hear . If I manage travel abroad one day my entire generation will have a record of it . Biko I just dey wake from sleep no start today oo."

Mmesoma Chigbo said:

"Her shame dey shame me oo. On behalf of her ancestors. See as she dey scream."

Chinazam Ogechukwu Okafor said:

"Why do I think there is nothing to be ashamed of here?

"While this babe is a content creator, she hasn’t experienced this before and it’s okay to feel this way. The only difference is that she is expressive of her feeling while most people may not be."

Maazi Anyafulugo said:

"I am proud of her. People celebrate different feats differently. Some of una wey no like the video never enter the moto before o."

