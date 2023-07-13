A lady who ordered a self-driving car was surprised as the vehicle cruised into her parking lot, waiting for her

After the car had announced its arrival, the excited lady hopped in and launched the ride by tapping on a screen

Many people who saw her sitting comfortably at the backseat said that they could never try such a thing

A young lady was surprised when she ordered a taxi online, and a self-driving car showed up in a parking lot, announcing itself.

The lady laughed as she approached the vehicle in a video. She could not hide her surprise. It should be noted that the car was powered by Waymo, a self-driving outfit that provides such rides.

The lady was amazed all through the self-driving ride. Photo source: @msbrijanai

Source: TikTok

After sitting at the back of the car, a screen prompted her to start the ride. After launching it, the car drove itself. People said she was brave to have taken such. She even commented on how weird the experience was.

The lady showed people how she toggled through the screen to play music in the car. As the vehicle moves, the steering wheel rotates as it would was a human driver operating it.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Fairybunhun said:

"Absolutely not!"

Lil.Lady.Kris said:

"You are "Waymo" brave than me! My anxiety would have been through the roof!"

Britney Fontenot sad:

"With my luck, my waymo would be defective. Nope."

J Rowe said:

"That’s waymo crazy than I can stand."

vaykaebae said:

"As an introvert I would love this but I would have major anxiety."

LaShauna Monyette said:

"I feel like I’ve been living under a rock…"

E.T. said:

"You’re better than me. Ain’t that much trust in the world."

scud85 said:

"You have faith girl."

Yolanda Kumar said:

"It's not successful until it drives in New York City, New York."

Willie Dixon IV said:

"You could have at least got on the driver seat just in case."

