A Nigerian lady shared her experience after using a self-driving car for the first time.

The lady, who is based in the US, said she had booked an Uber but a self-driving car came to pick her up instead.

In a video by @iamdodos_ on TikTok, the lady marvelled at how the car drove itself without a driver.

In the video, she showed how the vehicle moved but the driver seat was empty.

She said:

“I booked an Uber and this showed up, a self-driving car. It’s called a Waymo and they partnered with Uber. Look how it navigated the traffic light and the bend. No, a self driving car is actually more INSANE.”

Waymo is a company that offers self-driving car services, offering rides to the public in cars without drivers.

It described its service as the “world’s most experienced driver.”

Information on Waymo’s website read:

“We’re building a Driver that’s leading the way for the entire industry. Informed by unmatched experience and designed with safety at its heart, the Waymo Driver is our autonomous driving technology that never gets drunk, tired, or distracted.”

Reactions trail self-driving car in US

The video went viral and many who saw how the car moved shared how they felt about it.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@suyi said:

"Your village pipo dey drive you. You dey there dey do video."

@Bigjayfx Nyenyeluxuryhairs said:

"I will never do such a thing ! What if trailer loose brake come dey approach us?

@nellybrown43 said:

"Make this car nor sha enter Nigeria cause dem go move am."

@Agunwa 001 said:

"Omooooo!! Nigeria still Dey 1880 ooo! We never get enough train stations na this one we go come get?"

@MzOphel said:

"I’ll jx sit at the drivers seat… incase."

@Tai said:

"You no fear?"

@Vanessa| said:

"I no go enter oo! My mind no go gree me."

@_YaaO9

"The fact that you saw no driver and still entered, shows us that you fear nothing!"

