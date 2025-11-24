Pope Leo XVI called for the immediate release of priests, students, and other abducted persons in Nigeria and Cameroon

Over 300 students and staff were kidnapped from St Mary’s Private Catholic School in Papiri, Niger State, during a violent attack

Catholic communities in both countries appealed for stronger security measures and global intervention

Pope Leo XVI has called for the immediate and unconditional release of priests, students, and other abducted persons in Nigeria and Cameroon, describing the continuous wave of kidnappings as “a source of great pain” for families and faith communities across both countries.

The pontiff made the appeal on Sunday in a message shared on X (formerly Twitter), expressing deep concern over the worsening insecurity affecting churches, schools, and vulnerable communities.

Source: Getty Images

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the kidnapping of priests, faithful, and students in Nigeria and Cameroon.

“I feel great pain, above all for the many young men and women who have been abducted and for their distressed families," Pope Leo XVI said.

Call for decisive action from authorities

The pope urged authorities in both countries to prioritise the safety of citizens and take immediate steps to secure the release of all hostages.

He added,

“I encourage the responsible authorities to act in a timely and effective manner to guarantee the safety of all those who have been kidnapped. Let us #PrayTogether for these brothers and sisters of ours, and that churches and schools may always and everywhere remain places of safety and hope.”

His appeal underscores growing global concern over the escalating violence targeting religious communities and educational institutions in parts of West and Central Africa.

Recent attacks heighten fears

Nigeria has recently witnessed a surge in violent abductions, particularly in the north-west and north-central regions.

One of the most devastating incidents occurred in Niger State, where armed men kidnapped over 300 students and staff from St Mary’s Private Catholic School in Papiri. Although some students later escaped, many remain missing.

Cameroon has also faced a string of attacks targeting clergy, schoolchildren, and church workers, further intensifying insecurity in affected regions.

Catholic community appeals for intervention

Catholic faithful across both nations have called for stronger security measures and swift action to protect vulnerable groups.

A Nigerian parishioner in Minna, who preferred to remain anonymous for safety reasons, expressed relief over the pope’s intervention.

“We are grateful that the Holy Father is drawing global attention to our suffering. We pray the government listens and acts quickly,” he said.

Another church member in Cameroon described the abductions as “a nightmare that never seems to end,” urging world leaders to support efforts aimed at restoring peace.

Global call for unity and prayer

Pope Leo XVI’s message has sparked widespread reactions from Catholic communities worldwide, with many joining in collective prayers for the safe return of the abducted victims.

The Vatican reiterated its commitment to advocating for peace and encouraging governments to safeguard educational and religious spaces.

As the crisis deepens, families continue to wait anxiously for news of their loved ones, hoping that renewed international pressure will accelerate rescue efforts.

Source: Legit.ng