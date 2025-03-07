The U.S. Mission in Nigeria has condemned the brutal killing of Reverend Father Sylvester Okechukwu, a Catholic priest abducted and murdered by armed bandits in Kaduna State

Father Okechukwu was kidnapped on March 4, 2025, and killed on Ash Wednesday, March 5, sparking outrage and grief among his congregation and the broader community

The Kaduna State Police have deployed officers to apprehend the perpetrators, as calls for justice and improved security measures grow louder

The United States Mission in Nigeria has expressed deep distress over the brutal killing of Reverend Father Sylvester Okechukwu, a Catholic priest abducted and murdered by armed bandits in Kaduna State.

In a statement posted on its official Instagram page, the U.S. Mission strongly condemned the act, describing it as senseless and horrific.

“The U.S. Mission is distressed by the brutal and senseless killing of Reverend Father Sylvester Okechukwu in Kaduna State, Nigeria. We strongly condemn this horrific act of violence. We extend our deepest condolences to the family, congregation, and community of Father Okechukwu, who have suffered an immeasurable loss. Our thoughts are with them during this time of profound grief. We call on the authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice,” the statement read.

Catholic priest killed hours after abduction

Father Okechukwu, the priest in charge of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Tachira, Kaura Local Government Area, was abducted from his home on the evening of Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

According to Reverend Father Jacob Shanet, Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, the priest was killed in the early hours of Wednesday, March 5, coinciding with Ash Wednesday, a significant day in the Christian calendar.

“After being taken by his abductors, we regret to inform you that Fr. Sylvester was cruelly killed in the early hours of today, the 5th of March 2025, Ash Wednesday. It is yet to be determined why he was killed,” Shanet stated in a press release.

Priest targeted in recent kidnap attempt

Born on December 11, 1980, Father Okechukwu was ordained a Catholic priest on February 11, 2021. This was not his first encounter with kidnappers; he was previously abducted from St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Fadan Kono, Kauru Local Government Area, in December 2022.

The police have begun the search for the bandits who perpetrated the act.

He was released after three days in captivity, but this time, the outcome was tragically different.

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the incident, with spokesman Mansir Hassan stating that officers have been deployed to the area and neighboring communities to apprehend those responsible for the priest’s murder.

“The command has taken action. Officers have been deployed to the area and to the neighboring communities to arrest the masterminds of the murder of the priest,” Hassan said.

