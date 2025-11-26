A pharmacist has become a viral sensation on TikTok after her predictions of Chelsea's last two matches came to pass

Days before Chelsea's English Premier League clash with Burnley and their Champions League match with Barcelona, the pharmacist predicted the scorelines on TikTok

Netizens have revisited her earlier prediction post to celebrate her, with some begging her to give sure odds for betting

Constance Chidera, a Nigerian pharmacist, has caused quite a stir on TikTok for accurately predicting the outcome of Chelsea's last two football matches.

In a TikTok video released days before the games were played, Constance predicted that Chelsea's match with Burnley would end in a 2-0 win and that of Barcelona in a 3-0 win.

"My obligation is to make sure say.

"We beat Burnley 2-0.

"And beat Barcelona 3-0," Words overlaid on Constance's TikTok video read as she vibed to singer Tekno's song playing in the background while demonstrating the scorelines with her fingers.

Netizens dub pharmacist seer after accurate predictions

Chelsea's 3-0 win against Spanish giant Barcelona in Wednesday's Champions League clash at Stamford Bridge meant the second part of the lady's prediction had been fulfilled.

People revisited her prediction post, expressing amazement that she was right. Some even begged her to see into their future and make sure predictions for sports betting.

At the time of this report, Constance's prediction post had amassed over 149k likes, 4923 shares, and over 3k comments.

When asked how she foresaw the outcome of both matches, Constance, from Nsukka in Enugu State, said she made the predictions out of fan love.

The Abuja-based lady added that her predictions also stemmed from her study of Chelsea's recent matches and the coach's decisions. In her words:

"I made the prediction mostly from a place of “fan-love”. And again, from how I have watched us play in our recent matches with our coach has been able to figure out a few things about our team."

Constance, a Chelsea fan since primary 5, admitted that she was blown away that her predictions came true.

"I’m a little bit shocked both my predictions on Burnley vs Chelsea and Chelsea vs Barcelona came out perfect."

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Reactions trail lady's predictions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's predictions below:

Drbendujr said:

"Who is here after Chelsea beat Forest 2 and Barca 3😅 please in all what you do just make sure that I see your next prediction early."

🅿️ 🅰️ U L said:

"Na when match don finish i come Dey see this post Abeg tag me for next one Biko."

Simon Johnson said:

"Abeg tell me ur obligation for next week make I stake my school fees."

SKY TV📺🇳🇬 said:

"How far send aza, I don win the prediction, help me send aza if 30k no too much."

OLUWAPELUMI☺️❤️ said:

"I don dey find your page when we later win 3:0 na once my friend share ur video to me again we did it 3:0."

MOTHERS LOVE☦️ said:

"Omo dey play sportybet you sabi correct score The sky is blue."

CHIBUIKEM said:

"Help me check my future, because u de see far."

Wande’s creation said:

"Make I dey glue to your page like this 😂😂. Correct score na water."

