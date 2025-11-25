Chelsea and Barcelona will square off in a UEFA Champions League classic later tonight at Stamford Bridge

Teenage stars Estevao Willian and Lamine Yamal will be under the spotlight in the highly anticipated encounter

Estevao has risen quickly from a young boy in Brazil to one of the best talents in European football at Chelsea

Estevao Willian and Lamine Yamal will be the centre of attention when Chelsea hosts Barcelona at Stamford Bridge in the UEFA Champions League later tonight.

The match has been heavily anticipated since the Champions League draw was made and the two old-time foes were confirmed to be facing each other.

Estevao Willian during Chelsea's 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea and Barcelona sit 11th and 12th on the UEFA Champions League’s 36-team table with seven points each after four rounds of matches.

The match tonight stretches beyond just a match in London; it is a match that the whole world wants to see, particularly with Chelsea fans wanting to face Barcelona’s high line.

Chelsea’s main man, Cole Palmer, is back from his groin injury and is expected to feature against Barcelona, while Yamal, also struggling with a groin injury, is gradually hitting top form again.

Palmer’s return is a timely boost for Enzo Maresca, but the face-off between Estevao and Yamal, two exciting teenagers, is the hype of the match.

Legit.ng compares Estevao Willian and Lamine Yamal’s stats ahead of the crucial match.

Comparing Estevao and Yamal's stats

Estevao Willian’s stats

Estevao arrived at Chelsea after turning 18, having signed a year before, with his last match for Palmeiras coming against Chelsea at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The youngster needed no loan spell and has slotted straight into Chelsea’s first team, and only careful management by Maresca has limited his minutes this season.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Estevao has scored four goals and provided one assist in 16 matches for Chelsea this season, despite featuring off the bench in most games.

Lamine Yamal’s stats

Yamal has struggled with a groin injury this season, which has limited his minutes, but has not affected his impact when he features.

The Spanish youngster has six goals and eight assists in 12 matches for Hansi Flick's side this season, in the La Liga and Champions League.

Comparing Estevao to Yamal

According to BBC Sport, both players have gone band for band in statistical comparison per 90s this season, despite the difference in flat numbers.

Estevao has 16 appearances, compared to Yamal's 12, even though the Barcelona star has played more minutes, 978, compared to the Brazilian’s 657.

Lamine Yamal during Barcelona's win over Athletic Bilbao. Photo by Maria Garcia Gimenez/Soccrates.

Source: Getty Images

On a per 90-minute basis, both players are level on goals scored, but Yamal is superior in assists, shots taken, touches in the opposition box, chances created, and dribbles completed.

The two players have the same expected assist score of 0.3, but Estevao is better in shot conversion rate (13.8% to 11.3%) and expected goals (0.7 to 0.4).

Yamal is a more established player, having finished second in the Ballon d'Or rankings behind Ousmane Dembele, while Estevao has the potential to reach a similar level.

Comparing Yamal to Palmer

Legit.ng previously compared Yamal and Cole Palmer’s stats during the buildup to the 2025 Ballon d'Or award, which Ousmane Dembele won.

Both players matched up on goals and assists, and trophies won, and Yamal eventually finished second, while Cole Palmer finished eighth in the rankings.

Source: Legit.ng