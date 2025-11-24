A Nigerian lady who watched the trending Nollywood movie 'The Herd' has publicly shared her review

She pointed out the part of the movie that really made her angry, noting that she even threw a sachet water nylon at her screen due to how emotional the scene got her

Mixed reactions followed the lady's review of the movie, as netizens also shared their thoughts on the film

Vianney Obianuju, a health practitioner, has shared her thoughts on the trending Nollywood movie 'The Herd.'

The Nigerian lady highlighted a scene in the movie that angered her.

A lady says there was a scene in 'The Herd' movie that triggered her. Photo Credit: Vianney Obianuju

Source: Facebook

Lady's review of 'The Herd' movie

According to Vianney, she was really vexed at the part where Gozi, played by the movie's director Daniel Etim-Effiong, was ordered by the kidnappers to leave after his ransom was paid, but he refused, insisting on going with the newly-wedded Derin, played by Genoveva Umeh.

Vianney said that she got so angry that she threw a sachet water nylon at her screen, thinking it would hit Gozi.

She admitted that the scene was so unpredictable and hailed the movie's writer for a great work. She further commended the entire crew and cast of the movie. She wrote on Facebook:

"The Herd This part really vexed me in the movie . In fact, I even thr£w a pure water nylon at my screen thinking it would touch Gozi .

"They asked him to leave, yet he was still there. I know he couldn’t leave without Derin, but someone had to go and find help for the others.

"Imagine if Yakubu and his group didn’t interrupt they would have kpaid him, maybe even all of them.

"This part was so unpredictable . I don’t know how the writer pulled it off, but mehn … the entire cast and crew deserve accolades."

A lady mentions the scene in 'The Herd' that annoyed her the most. Photo Credit: Vianney Obianuju

Source: Facebook

View her Facebook post below:

Lady's review of 'The Herd' generates buzz

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's observation below:

Janet Josiah said:

"I was busy shouting, not me, all man for himself oh I was so vexed 2 opportunities he had to escape and he didn't because of derin."

Eshun Nicholas said:

"He would have been killed regardless, the only thing that saved him was Uncle Yak coming there."

Bertila Eliz Shaibu said:

"I thought I was the only one. At least leave and get help for others. But at the end he still left her and returned later."

Nnedimma Chukwukeme said:

"Una don narrate this movie complete on this FB ooo.

"Pity those who haven’t watched na."

Chinyeaka Chukwuma Emekekwue said:

"If this part pain u wetin u tell him parents wey Dey negotiate with his wife as if it’s not their son."

Oke Oma said:

"What about me that was shouting, madam derin pull off your wedding gownnnn."

SoSo Benebo said:

"Na wa.

"If he had left immediately ona go still drag am say him no get heart upon say him cut her husband to pieces.

"That's why its a movie, where dialogue’s, emotions, suspense are to be interpreted.

"And if he didnt ask that question how would they have escaped?

"He did it to buy time and God brought yakubu to confuse them."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who watched 'The Herd' movie on Netflix had pointed out what she observed.

Lady names scariest character in 'The Herd'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had named the scariest character in 'The Herd' movie.

She said Anas, played by Ibrahim Abubakar, did not scare her at all, adding that he was just aggressive and hot-tempered.

She noted that she felt goosebumps all over her body the moment she saw the actor in the movie. Ada further stated that she would prefer to run into Anas rather than him.

Source: Legit.ng