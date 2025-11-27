A lady has pointed out something she observed after watching a video of the rescued Kebbi schoolgirls

A lady, @Ony1nyechi, has expressed reservations about the rescue of the abducted Kebbi schoolgirls.

The girls regained freedom after nine days in captivity, and the X user believes there is more to the kidnapping than what meets the eye.

A lady expresses reservations about the rescue of the Kebbi schoolgirls. Stock photo of a lady for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Baptista Ime James, Leadership Newspapers

Kebbi schoolgirls rescue: Lady's observation about incident

@Ony1nyechi stated that she does not believe that the Kebbi schoolgirls were abducted and claimed it was arranged to prove that Muslims were also being targeted in the country, not just Christians.

She said her observation is even more solidified by the fact that no arrest has been made after the rescue of the Kebbi schoolgirls.

@Ony1nyechi further noted that the schoolgirls were smiling and didn't look anything like people who were in captivity for days.

She said she wouldn't believe the government's efforts until the kidnapped Niger Catholic students are released. Her tweet partly read:

"It might look like I’m a conspiracy theorist but I don’t think these girls were truly abducted... It looks to me like “they” wanted to prove that Muslims are also being targeted and bundled a group of girls in a secured environment and waited a while to bring them out, coupled with the fact that no arrest was made. These terrorists are too bloody to have these girls smiling and well looked after like this. Something is veryyyyyy fishy and until the kidnapped Catholic girls and boys are released just like these ones, I no go believe anything."

A lady questions the authenticity of the Kebbi schoolgirls' kidnapping and rescue. Photo Credit: @aonanuga1956

Kebbi schoolgirls: Nigerians react to lady's observation

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's observation below:

@BadagryGhost said:

"They were truly abducted . The govt are not just honest about how they were recovered.. If you look at how they were kidnapped and the rate at which they were freed , nothing adds up."

@ThaBigSize said:

"That's exactly what happened. At the time it happened I had the same thought and tweeted about it."

@SA_ssay said:

"Exactly the christians catholic students are still in hostage and everyone is free."

@Miss_Comfyy said:

"The way they’re even laughing like people wey go vacation

"No sign of trauma…"

@SturdyStanley said:

"Conspiracy theorist as how? See how the girls are chill and smiling. These ones were never kidnapped."

@Moonruona said:

"Psychologically they can't be this happy after a traumatic experience."

