A man has drawn people's attention to something he noticed about the rescued Kebbi schoolgirls

Recall that the students of Government Comprehensive Girls Secondary School, Maga, were abducted from their hostel on Monday, November 17 from their hostels

Joining those who have raised eyebrows about the manner in which the girls were freed after nine days, a man has put forward a critical question

A Nigerian man, Charles Kay Anyabuike, has expressed concern about the manner in which the 24 kidnapped students of the Government Comprehensive Girls Secondary School, Maga, in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State were released.

The state governor, Nasir Idris, announced the rescue of the girls and later received them, but some people have questioned how the students were freed without any mention of bandits' arrest or neutralisation.

Videos of the rescued girls circulated on social media, and Charles commented on one of the clips.

Kebbi schoolgirls rescue: Man's observation

In a Facebook post, Charles, a writer, questioned whether the girls are taught in Hausa and can't speak English.

He added that the girls didn't look like they suffered in the den of the kidnappers, despite being in captivity for nine days.

Charles claimed the entire situation looked arranged from the get-go. In his words:

"Kebbi schoolgirls regain freedom.🙏. We thank God o, whether ransom was paid by Tinubu government or not, whether the security forces captured any bandit or not.😀

"My question is this, do they teach these Senior secondary school students in Hausa language or what? Can't they speak English? Also, do these girls look like they have been suffering in the forest for days?

"The entire thing smells like arrangee to me. From the beginning when the soldiers guarding the school were ordered to withdraw just before the kidnapping, till their 'release..😀😀 Anyway, Nigeria we hail thee."

Kebbi schoolgirls rescue: Reactions trail man's observation

Rosemary Gabriel Ogbonna said:

"Tomorrow now they will make one one of these amarias minister for women affairs or minister for AI."

Emma Isikaku said:

"These children look and behave like people that went on short crusing holidays."

Nwachinemelu Triplecee Nwafor said:

"Arrangee kidnappings and releases, all to impress Trump and deceive the naive public."

Ezege Skits tv said:

"Ransom most be paid.

"We have a terrorist sympathizers in government."

Ejike Basil said:

"These ones that are waiting to pinish primary/secondary school and married to one Alhaji like that."

Ebi Ogosi said:

"They may not be able to speak English fluently but sure they can read, comprehend and pass their written English exams very well. I witnessed it in Ekiti State in 1990. It's not only northern kids. It's same for children in many rural areas. They speak their native tongue very fluently. It will be better if they are taught all subjects in their native languages."

Ogechukwu Egwuaka said:

"The trauma we feel here for them does not show on their faces but it's all good."

Kebbi governor receives rescued 24 schoolgirls

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Kebbi Governor Nasir Idris had received the rescued 24 schoolgirls.

The governor confirmed that the girls were in good health and reunited with their families. Governor Idris stated that no ransom was paid for the release of the schoolgirls. He explained that the rescue was carried out by security agencies at the directive of President Bola Tinubu.

The governor expressed gratitude to the Nigerian military, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the police for their coordinated efforts.

