Following the release of the Kebbi students who had been kidnapped by suspected bandits, a lady shared her observations

The students of Kebbi's Government Girls Secondary School in Maga, Danko district of Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, had been kidnapped after an attack last week.

Kebbi: Lady Compares Video of Released Girls With Freed Kwara Worshippers’ Clip, Shares Observations

Source: Twitter

Following the release on November 25, 2025, Bola Onanuga, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the Nigerian President, shared a video of the students.

He captioned the video:

“All the 24 Kebbi schoolgirls fully accounted for. No one left behind.”

Kebbi abduction: Lady shares observations about video

Identified on X as @efya_bardi, the lady shared what she noticed about the look of the girls in the video.

She compared it to the clip of the freed Kwara worshippers, and drew people’s attention to the difference in both clips.

The lady mentioned that she didn;t believe the release of the Kebbi girls, alleging that something was fish.

She said:

“Look at this girls carefully and look at the CAC people being released can’t you people see the difference? Can’t you see that this girls are arranged the look so clean and less frightened for people being abducted I don’t believe this particular release something is fishy.”

See her post below:

Kebbi: Reactions trail lady’s observation about video

@Mouth55103280

They kidnapped Christians an they free Muslims

@Peejay9312

Lol . You don’t know anything. Welcome to Nigeria where almost everything is scripted

@iammistapsalm

They don't even remember their numbers and their class. That two incident with fast response doesn't look real. The attack, operation, media release and videos all looks like a scripted event. Make them Parade this terrorist like then dey parade yahoo boiz with placard

Meanwhile, another Nigerian man, Opeyemi Timothy Oyeleke, has reacted to the news of the release of the students who were attacked at a secondary school in Kebbi.

The man shared what he noticed about Tinubu’s announcement of the release and questioned the president.

He demanded answers regarding the terms that were met to secure the release of the secondary school students.

Man questions government over Kwara worshippers' release

In a related story on Legit.ng, a Nigerian man questioned the government over the release of the 38 Kwara worshippers who had been kidnapped by suspected bandits.

The Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) members had been kidnapped by suspected bandits during a service in church on Tuesday, November 18, and were released after staying five days in captivity.

He asked three thought-provoking questions about how the 38 worshippers from Eruku town in Kwara state regained freedom, sparking reactions from netizens who came across the post.

