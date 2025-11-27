A Nigerian doctor came online to cry out over the abduction of his pregnant sister and her husband

He narrated how they were abducted at their home in Edo State, and when the kidnappers reached out to them

Many reacted as he mentioned the amount their kidnappers demanded as ransom for their release

A Nigerian doctor, Abdul Ganiyu Oseni, cried out on social media as kidnappers abducted his pregnant sister and her husband, Mr and Mrs Zainab Segiru.

He took to X to call for help, stating that they were kidnapped on November 22, 2025.

Doctor Cries Out As Pregnant Sister and Husband are Abducted in Edo, Mentions Kidnappers’ Demand

Source: Twitter

On his X page @AbdulGaniyuOse1, the doctor stated that the kidnappers had made contact with the family and demanded N50million for ransom.

He tweeted:

“My sister and her husband were kidnapped from their house last night. They made contact today and threatening to kill them except we pay a ransom of #50m. Our families can't afford that to begin with.”

In the comments, he added how the kidnappers abducted them.

“They've both done business for the day. Only to lock gate that's how they forcefully entered the compound.”

See the post below:

Days later, he gave an update on the situation, revealing that his sister was a student and fashion designer.

The doctor said on X:

“She's my younger sister, HND 2 student of Auchi Polytechnic and a fashion designer. They've been there for 4days now and are beaten mercilessly, she's also with child. This is a tough time for our families. They are refusing to negotiate. Pls help us!!!!”

Reactions trail doctor’s sister’s abduction

@90accuracy said:

Most of una de wait till e reach una side before una speak against these atrocities happening in the country. Speaking about it every time keeps u alert, but na yansh and nonsense topics una de spend most of una time on.

@joyforever74 said:

May God help release them, but how ransoms are collected without trace. It is well.

@romasoul1 said:

I'm deeply sorry to hear about your sister and her husband. Please reach out to local authorities such as the police department and provide them with any information they may need to help resolve the situation.

@Thatgyal_winnie said:

From their house?? So even staying home isn’t safe?? God please!!

@Flowfy02 said:

This re the issues . Only the ones that makes international news do they govt show and ounce of tiny care for . What about private citizens going thru this all the time ?

@DOkwori6984 said:

"You can't afford 50m? That car behind them in "thier compound" Is worth 80-120m."

