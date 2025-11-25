A Nigerian man has gone viral after making a bold statement upon watching an interview with one of Bola Tinubu’s aides

In the interview, the aide explained how the government secured the release of all 38 kidnap victims, among other details

The man pointed out something he noticed from the interview and shared his thoughts in a post, which quickly gained attention

A Nigerian man has reacted to the statement made by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

The reaction of the man is coming after he watched a video of the exclusive chat of Bayo Onanuga with correspondents of Arise TV.

Man questions government awareness of terrorists’ location after statement. For illustration purposes. Photo Credit: Getty Images/kali9. Twitter/ARISE TV

Source: Twitter

Man reacts to Bayo Onanuga’s statement

During the interview, Bayo Onanuga made some statements regarding how the government was able to rescue the individuals who were kidnapped during the recent attack on a church in Eruku, Kwara state.

According to a post made available by Arise TV via a popular social media platform, X, formerly Twitter, Bayo Onanuga made some statements asking about how the government was able to secure the release of individuals from the kidnappers' den.

In the video, which has gone viral, the special adviser mentioned that the security agencies, DSS, and the military helped in the rescue as they got in touch with the bandits.

He said:

"After the incident happened, the DSS and the military were involved in the rescue. They got in contact with the bandits to release those people unharmed and on Sunday, they were able to get them out unharmed."

"The security people have a way of tracking these people; they know what's going on at any time. What sometimes restrains them from going after them is the risk of collateral damage. The bandits go about using our people as shields. They just don't want to be attacking them; they need to be sure our people are not being used as shields."

When asked about how the government was actually able to get them freed and if the government paid the bandits, the special adviser said no and explained that the terrorists knew the risk of not releasing these people.

Nigerian man reacts to viral video of special adviser discussing rescue operation. Photo source: TikTok/BBCpidgin

Source: Twitter

His statement:

"They know if they don't release them, the next thing is for the government to adopt a kinetic action and attack their base."

"They contacted them and they just released them because they know the consequences of not agreeing to the government's demand to let the people go."

What the special adviser, Bayo Onanuga, said got the attention of a man who took to social media to lament over the comments on the base of the terrorists.

He alleged that the terrorists have a base and the government knows about it due to the statement of the special adviser.

The individual with the username @KINGSLEYEJIOGU1 said:

"Did he say their ‘base’? Chineke biko! They have a base in Northern Nigeria that you know, and you say it so confidently? So the government is aware that the terrorists have occupied a space within its sovereign territory and ….,,??????"

He claimed that the government is aware of the base of the terrorists within the nation.

Many individuals who also watched the video have taken to the comments of the post to react.

Reactions as Tinubu's aide speaks

@Pekuliapers noted:

"So DSS and Police just called terrorists, told them that govt said you should release the people you kidnapped and boom, terrorists handed over. So, it was govt that told them to kidnap them, bcos that's the only reason they would obey such directives."

@MistaSam_ stressed:

"He said they know the consequences of not releasing the hostages. My question is, did they not know the consequences of kidnapping them? At this time, it looks like the government are romanticizing the bandits by allowing them to perpetrate violence."

@geoffreydpr added:

"Jesus’s Christ , how did you get them release , then you reply they got in contact with them to get them released what is going on here , no combat , but in contact and they where free, Nigerians."

@Gr8_Eagle shared:

"Charles, thanks for pressing. What Bayo was saying is that “use your tongue to count your teeth”. The picture is shamelessly clear that now the world knows what’s going on. They’ve discovered a new way to rescue victims. It’s called “contact and comply”."

@somadina_arthur said:

"Saying the govt contacted bandits to free hostages is not a victory it’s an admission of failure. No serious nation negotiates wit armed criminals it claims to be tracking.If the state can reach them by phone but can’t arrest them,it means the bandits are in control,not the govt."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian nursing student in Kwara went viral after sharing her experience during a deadly bandit attack outside her church.

Doctor updates on cousin after church attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian doctor went viral on social media after sharing a picture of the rescued victims of the Eruku church attack in Kwara State.

In his post, he pointed out something he noticed in the photo and gave an update about his cousin, who was among those abducted and has now been freed. The post sparked reactions from many users online.

Source: Legit.ng