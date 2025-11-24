A Nigerian man has gone viral after he spotted something in the viral video of one of the Eruku kidnap victims following his release

He mentioned what he noticed after watching the clip, which shows the young man explaining what the bandits said

He shared his thoughts online, and several people who watched the clip can’t stop talking about the details they also noticed

A Nigerian man who is a developer has mentioned the things he noticed after he watched a video of a young man who was kidnapped by bandits during the Eruku Church attack, narrating his experience in the bandits' hideout, the things he saw, and also what the bandits told him.

The developer took to the comment section of a post to share his thoughts after he watched the video.

Nigerian man shares reaction to viral video

The video and what the Eruku kidnap victim mentioned in the clip have got people talking online because of what he said.

According to a post he made using his media handle, @SuaveDave01, via a popular social media platform, X, formerly Twitter, he mentioned what was about to happen in the video.

In his words, he explained that the young man, who was recently released by bandits along with others after an attack in Kwara state, was about to make a sensitive statement, but was cut short in the video.

He said:

"They should also let this guy talk, the other idiot is saying ‘it’s okay.’"

"He was about revealing some very sensitive information."

"To those people saying this was all ‘arranged’… I hope you are mentally stable; can’t you read a person’s demeanor? Don’t you subtly see how panicky this guy is?"

"So, you think the old people here will decide to act & involve little children too a matter as serious as this?"

"Okay, even if they are acting, shouldn’t you be scared for your life? You think it’s a joke? No worry, you will learn the hard way."

Besides the individual who made the statement, several other people who watched the clip shared their thoughts.

Reactions as kidnap victim speaks

@GabrielNaija shared:

"The person who cut the interview short, saying “it’s okay,” needs to be investigated. The young man was narrating critical information about the structure and formation of the terrorists' hideout and he was cut short, why?"

@victoradeyemi_ stresse:

"$he!k Gum! was in Oyo State few days after the Kwara incidence? All of a sudden, two days later, they’ve released the abductees? No arrests, no kills, no prosecution? Hmmm. Why do I have a feeling he was the “negotiator” as usual? Was it all a mere coincidence?"

@Peteribeabuchi From this interview, you can almost tell the government negotiated their release. He just told us how strongly the bandit surrounded the base."

@indokhem stressed:

"Something is not just okay about the interview, why would someone cut of an interview when his about 2 spill some very important info, it means that they would also threaten those people not to explain anything to anyone and if cut he or she loves be arrested. Sometin is not okay."

@BrotherAghama said:

"His comment is not surprising to me. I've repeatedly been telling people who care to listen that those Islamic Fulani terrorists know all the forests and have their militia camps across Nigeria. Hence, it's easy for them to launch attacks against any community in the country."

