Osun state Police have clarified viral reports of a bandits' attack on the Osogbo–Iwo road

Facebook posts were shared among the Osuntedo and Idoo communities, sparking fear among road users

The command strongly condemned the circulation of such false alarms and unverified information

Osogbo, Osun - There was panic among residents and commuters in Osun state on Wednesday, November 19, following widespread social media claims that bandits had attacked travellers along the Osogbo–Iwo road.

Several Facebook posts and voice notes alleged that gunmen were sighted between the Osuntedo and Idoo communities, sparking fear among road users.

However, none of the posts provided verifiable details, and many admitted they had only heard the information from unnamed sources, as reported by Punch.

Reacting on Thursday, November 20, the spokesperson for the Osun State Police Command, Abiodun Ojelabi, dismissed the reports, stating that no herdsmen or bandit attack occurred on the route.

Ojelabi explained that the incident that triggered the rumour stemmed from a minor road accident.

“On 18th November 2025, at about 12:30 hours, a Toyota Sienna vehicle hit the rear of a bongo bus (registration number EPE 449 YLY) around the Gbongan axis. The bus was en route from Benin, Edo State, to Osogbo,” he said.

The collision caused damage to the Toyota Sienna’s bumper. The bus occupants, believing that nothing was wrong, continued their journey, prompting the Sienna driver to raise an alarm, accusing the bus occupants of being kidnappers and thieves.

Police explain what triggered the false alarm

The command strongly condemned the circulation of false alarms and unverified information capable of causing panic and endangering innocent lives, urging residents to verify information before sharing or acting on it.

He said:

“This false alarm triggered an angry mob that pursued and blocked the bus, attacking the occupants and vandalising the vehicle while attempting to lynch them."

"Fortunately, a local hunter intervened and escorted the victims to the Iwo Divisional Police Headquarters for safety,” Ojelabi added.

The PPRO said the mob followed them to the station, escalating tensions, adding that police reinforcements were deployed from Osogbo, and calm was restored.

He said the victims are currently in protective custody, and efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend members of the mob involved in the attempted jungle justice.

Police warn against jungle justice

The Police spokesman also asked people to avoid taking the law into their own hands and report to the appropriate authorities for action.

“Citizens are reminded not to resort to jungle justice. Any suspicion should be reported to the nearest police station or through our emergency lines: 08039537995 / 08123823981,” the statement added.

This is not the first time the Osun police have had to dispel such rumours.

In September 2025, claims of a bandit attack at Omi Funfun, Ora Igbomina, were dismissed, with authorities clarifying that the alleged incident occurred in Kwara State.

