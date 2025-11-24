A young man has publicly called out a Uyo church for denying him entry into their worship centre

In a lengthy post, he narrated how he was rejected at the church door by two deacons over an unexpected reason

While admitting that the church's hypocrisy was a physical blow to him, the young man maintained that he was not treated in line with Christian values

A Nigerian youth, @emryl0, has criticised a church in Uyo for denying him entry because of the colour of his hair.

He expressed disappointment that the colour of his hair was more important to the church than his soul.

Man's unpleasant encounter with Uyo church

According to the man on TikTok, he was rejected at the church door by two deacons, noting that their eyes were filled with condemnation, not the love of Christ.

He lamented that a place of worship that claims the name of Jesus, who is a friend of sinners, turned him back from worshipping with them, not because he committed any violence or vice, but because of his hairspray.

The displeased man described the church's attitude as a resurrection of Pharisaism, which Jesus frowned upon, and added that what they displayed was not Christianity.

His lengthy statement partly read:

"Rejected at the Church Door. The Reason Will Shock You.

"My soul was yearning for God today. So I went to the Church of Christ, Paul Bassey in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. My heart, for the first time, sought a sanctuary within its walls. "I never made it past the door. I was not met with a handshake, but with a verdict. Two men, who I later learned were Deacons—pillars of the congregation—stood as gatekeepers not to heaven, but to a private club of their own making.

"Their eyes weren't filled with the love of Christ, but with the cold, hard glare of condemnation. Their message was simple, brutal, and utterly dam'ning: I was not worthy to enter. I was not worthy to worship. I was not worthy to hear the Word of God. Because of the color of my hair. Let the sheer, staggering blasphemy of that moment wash over you. A place that claims the name of Jesus Christ, the friend of sinners, the hope of the broken, turned a seeking soul away at the door.

"Not for violence, not for vice, but for a choice of hairspray. Black and brown. The hypocrisy was a physical blow. As their judgment fell upon me, a searing truth ignited in my mind. In that very congregation, I knew there sat men and women whose grey hairs were dyed a "respectable," uniform black. So let it be known: the sin here is not in alteration.

"The sin, in their eyes, is in a shade of brown they did not approve. Their "holiness" is a man-made filter, so brittle, so pathetic, it can distinguish between acceptable and unacceptable dye. This is not Christianity. This is the modern resurrection of the very Pharisaism that Jesus himself spit fire upon..."

Man's experience in Uyo church stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's unpleasant experience below:

K💘 said:

"Hi hi, I’m sorry you had to experience this! When next you yearn to be amongst believers, please visit my church CCI. Located on brooks street, eemjm precisely. I’m certain you’ll love it here."

Jerry Obionko said:

"Sorry about that bro, I'll love to have a conversation with you cos I worship there."

Daddy_Ayanti said:

"I was born into dis church , but personally I think Paul Bassey is the 3rd worst example of any COC."

njoku said:

"Funny enough i had similar experiences at COC kado, abuja. a deacon embarrassed me since then i never went back there, even though i was born in COC."

21 said:

"If today had been my first and only encounter with the gospel…. It would have been my last. That hits man💔so sad this the situation rn."

