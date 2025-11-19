A Nigerian lady has publicly expressed her displeasure after she was barred from entering a Catholic church due to her outfit

She was astonished that in 2025, the church attendant did not allow her into the church because her arms were exposed, and nothing else

She posted a picture of the outfit in question and maintained that her dress was not indecent, short, or tight

A lady, Cynthia Chidera Asomugha, has protested on Facebook after being denied entry into a Catholic church due to her dress.

She shared a picture of the dress she wore and expressed astonishment that she was not allowed into the church simply because it exposed her arms.

A lady says she was not allowed into a Catholic church because of her gown.

Source: Facebook

She knocked her human obstacle, questioning why he didn't allow her into the church even though her gown was not sleeveless, tight, or short.

Cynthia noted that it is no wonder the church is filled with aged people these days. She asked netizens if her gown looked inappropriate. She wrote:

"I was barred from entering the church today. According to my human obstacle, my arms were exposed.

"Not my br£ast, not my bumbum but my arms.

"In 2025, the worry of a young man is my open arms.

"The gown is not tight, the gown isn't short, doesn't even have a sl'it. It's not sleevless, you cannot even see my armpit except I do hands up but it's indecent for me to enter into the house of God.

"And you wonder why the church is filled with aged people. Time will soon come when that prophecy of sticks and stones will come to pass.

"This is a picture of the gown, without bias, what's your take?

"Happy Sunday."

In the comment section, Cynthia defended her outfit, noting that the priest, catechist and assistant catechist and other men of order had seen her in the outfit, but none had problems with it.

While noting that she had seen women in worse outfits allowed into the church, she said the church did not have any special announcement or rules placed in front of the church regarding one's dressing. Her statement read in part:

"It's very unfortunate that I had to deal with an angry from home man because that's the only explanation to what happened today.

"The priest saw me, catechist and assistant catechist saw me, other men of order saw me but none complained about my arm being exposed or my dress being inappropriate for church.

"For those hammering on code of conduct, by now you should know that I don't joke with God or things that concern him.

"You should also know by now that an altercation like this cannot stop me from going to church or resorting ti online service.

"It's the Catholic Church, parishes plenty.

"The parish I attended today, I have been attending for over a year, I have seen others wear what I will term worse and never for one day did I see them confronted. There's also no special announcement or a printed banner of rules in front of the church..."

Lady's experience in Catholic church sparks debate

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's experience below:

Rita Nenye Uzoh said:

"I will never forget when I was embarrassed by one lady because I went to drop a letter for the priest on church. I didn't enter into the church, just the compound oo....it was funny.

"My sister, what you wore is not bad at all.

"Me like this now, if anyone wants to stop me from entering the church with an outfit I wear( I don't dress inappropriately btw) I will cause a scene there ooo. There would have to be a new law then and there because of me."

Fada David-Maria Maduabuchi Okonkwo said:

"Without bringing the Church into this discussion, I believe it is proper for one to put on a jacket or coat over the sleeveless top that one is wearing in a formal setting."

Jinuel JB said:

"Without bias; if an American lady wears this same gown and goes to that church, would she be stopped from entering?

"We've a problem of Cultural bias."

Tony Emeka said:

"Nne no vex na for your armpit not to smell and suffocate brethren because you wan shout hallelujah."

Chioma Ella Obinna said:

"Without bias yea?

"It’s sleeveless and in my books(which I believe most churches agree with) sleeveless is not acceptable for church.

"Except of course the new generation churches which permit almost everything."

