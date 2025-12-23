Pastor Chris Okafor of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministries is still trending online amid controversy with actress Doris Ogala

A viral video showed a dramatic moment during a church service led by the preacher, sparking intense online debate

In the clip, the pastor made a bold declaration to a female church member, followed by an unexpected reaction that shook the congregation

An old video circulating on social media has sparked widespread debate after it showed a dramatic moment during a church service led by Pastor Chris Okafor of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministries.

In the throwback clip, the pastor called a woman from the congregation and made a bold declaration about her sight.

He told her that if God truly spoke to him and if he were a man of God, she would go blind for 10 minutes.

Moments later, he repeated his words and commanded the unidentified lady to go blind. Seconds after his statement, the woman was seen rubbing her eyes and acting as though she couldn’t open them.

Following the incident, the church choir began singing Chris Salom's Power Belongs to You, as the church's atmosphere immediately became highly charged with screams and shouting. The video went viral online, drawing mixed reactions among netizens.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chris Okafor was under renewed criticism on social media after one of his controversial miracles surfaced online

This came after the resurfacing of a 2019 video showing him performing a healing miracle, for which he was later called out.

The clip, shared by popular Facebook user Awuzie Frankline, shows a woman telling the congregation that she needed healing for her stunted right arm

According to Pastor Okafor, the woman claimed she had seen three people in a dream who pushed her, and that she developed the condition shortly after waking up.

During the service, Okafor asked the camera to focus on the woman’s arm, stating that she had been told there was no bone in it.

“If witches can do this, my God can do better than witches,” he declared.

As the woman cried in pain, the pastor declared that he was retrieving the missing bones from what he described as:

“The household of witches,” repeatedly saying: “Give me the bone; give me her bones,” while making hand gestures.

Moments later, the woman stretched her previously shrunken arm, prompting loud jubilation from the congregation and accompanied by songs of worship.

The scene has since sparked heated debate online following his ongoing saga with Nollywood actress Doris Ogala.

Netizens drag Pastor Chris Okafor

ami_buna said:

"Imagine.... The people clapping and shouting de add to my anger."

pretty_divaella said:

"People Dey pray make their members see. 😂 e reach dis one turn he wan blind them all 😂😂😂 nice one papa."

directorsnybes said:

"That Person wey dey shout power, God go judge your matter SPECIALLY 😒."

dear_umami said:

"Koromoto pastor."

poshest_hope said:

"I find many modern-day churches deeply troubling."

olusegunjamesadegbite said:

"The power of God doesn’t make people blind; it makes the blind eyes see."

drich_humble said:

"God is indeed a merciful God."

oasis_phc said:

"Omo.. Are these his church members real?? Na wa oo."

chinelo_nwaa said:

"God self Dey watch comedy for up 😂😂😂."

destination.ng said:

"omo.. hustle oo, make them no use your mama act blind for church 🤲🏾😂😂😂."

olayimartha said:

"Una plenty wey go delay us on judgement day o!😒."

sneezemankind said:

"Reverse miracling."

official_fancorner said:

"This people get update pass yahoo boys 😂😂😂."

Pastor Chris Okafor, wife react as his unclad picture leaks

Legit.ng also reported that Pastor Chris Okafor and his new wife Pearl caught the attention of netizens with their new post shortly after a controversial report went viral.

This was after actress Doris Ogala sparked online buzz after sharing a private image of the cleric.

The movie star hinted at more revelations to come, spurring more speculations across social media.

