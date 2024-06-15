One man who stopped attending church services has finally broken silence on the reason behind his action

The man, a social media influencer, narrated how an encounter with his pastor made him quit going to church

The Nigerian youth's story has sent social media users into a frenzy as people shared their experiences with churches

An X social media influencer, Shola, has shared why he stopped going to church.

In a now-blown tweet, Shola opened up about what happened between him and his pastor that made him stop attending church services.

He said his pastor made him stop going to church.

Source: Getty Images

According to Shola, when he needed something, his pastor told him to pray about his need. However, when the church was in need of something, he was told to give his resources.

Shola wrote:

"I stopped going to church when I needed something and the pastor told me to pray, but the church needed something and he told me to give."

Shola's tweet amassed over 11k likes and 2k retweets on X.

See his tweet below:

Reactions trail Shola's confession

@i_am_vickyd said:

"He was not wrong...

"What if you prayed and you did the right things and money came...

"The carnal man cannot understand the ways of the spirit."

@Kckingson said:

"I stopped going to church when the priest told me that I should give and I will receive back only for me to give all I had and go broke.

"Then the church ignored me."

@thereal_beebee said:

"Lie... Did you meet the pastor for financial support and he declined.. it might not be enough but my pastor supported me with 20k when i got admission and no hope of where to see money to proceed."

@TheRoyalHerbs said:

"Ma you lose no be the church.

"Church is meant to serve God and if financial help comes it’s a bonus.

"A lot of you influencers don’t know what you’re saying sometimes until you get to Heaven.

"I am not judging you though cus only God can Judge us."

@oriadee__ said:

"It's 2024 and some people still believe all these pastors and refuse to understand that church is a business center."

@bummiearo said:

"You are going to the wrong church.

"Let me introduce you to Logic church. They are different and don't practice religion like other churches do."

Source: Legit.ng