A Nigerian pastor has issued a warning to prospective corps members regarding a part of the country they should avoid if posted to it

Instead of reporting to camps in that area, the pastor advised National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) hopefuls to stay at home instead

He appealed to Nigerian graduates not to allow wicked men to use them as pawns, stressing that they should only go to safe areas for their NYSC

Reverend Dr Olaleye Oluwafemi, lead pastor of Oikia Christian Centre, has warned prospective corps members against mobilising if they are posted to the northern part of Nigeria.

In a tweet on X, the cleric, who said he was speaking as a father, advised Nigerian graduates to instead stay at home rather than report to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camps in the north.

Olaleye stated that it is madness for a father to invest his resources in his child only to leave the child at the mercy of a state with no empathy.

He warned NYSC hopefuls not to allow wicked men to use them as pawns, maintaining that they should only go to safe areas for their NYSC..

The preacher appealed to graduates not to risk their lives, claiming the country would forget them or deny their deaths should the worst happen. The pastor's message read:

"I am saying it again.

"Do not mobilize for NYSC if you are posted to the North . Stay at home. I am telling you as one who is a Father . It is madness for a father to invest all he has on his kids simply to hand them over the state who has no empathy.

"Do not let wicked men use you as pawns.

"Go to safe areas for NYSC. Don’t risk your life. If you are harmed , I promise you this country will forget you or claim you didn’t even die ! Wisen up!"

NYSC: Pastor's advice triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the pastor's advice below:

@imagecrystalia said:

"Why should the government who is yet to handle insecurity send more of its citizens to danger zones? It doesn’t make sense."

@OldieGuy said:

"They won't listen for a reason: they see posting pics in NYSC uniform as flex. What this manifests is the lack of critical foresight & survival awareness of Southerners while reinforcing absence of resolute institutional decision making starting from the home."

@AdasiDick said:

"As we speak now, there are some people who, because of job and NYSC Discharge Certificate that are ready to swear affidavit, reduce their age just to make sure they are deployed. Safety of corps members should be of top priority to everyone."

@ZizisCorner said:

"I have actually realised that a lot of these kids that go to these areas are not online to see what's happening, nor are their parents. They cant yet afford to be online nor be bothered with the news. Just vibes and inshalla."

@Fourfiguretable said:

"NYSC as a matter of fact should consider suspending this programme until the security situation in the country is sorted out. Bandits are looking for human shields now and anything can happen."

@AbiolaAdebisi7 said:

"I don't know why the government is not thinking of suspending the scheme. Life is more precious and important."

